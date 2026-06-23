Michael R. Jackson Will Preview Songs from New Musical, SUBSCRIBERS, at Joe's Pub

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-Winning Musical Theatre Writer Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop, White Girl In Danger, Teeth) will soon return to Joe’s Pub 20 years to the day of his NYC concert debut with Michael R. Jackson: Wake Up Call, an evening of thoughtful, humorous, and personal songs from his catalogue and his latest musical in progress, Subscribers. In Wake Up Call, Michael will invite audiences to join him as he laughs at and reflects on two decades of fitful slumber and dark dreams in a probing, emotional and sometimes eye-rolling look at the world as he sees it.

Tickets are $54 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Jackson was one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2022. His Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics Circle winning A Strange Loop received 11 Tony nominations in 2022 and was called “a full-on laparoscopy of the heart, soul, and loins” as well as a “gutsy, jubilantly anguished musical with infectious melodies” by Ben Brantley, The New York Times. He also wrote book, music and lyrics for White Girl in Danger, and book and lyrics for Teeth which opened at New World Stages in Fall 2024. Awards and associations include: a New Professional Theatre Festival Award, a Jonathan Larson Grant, a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award, an ASCAP Foundation Harold Adamson Award, a Whiting Award, the Helen Merrill Award for Playwriting, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama Desk Award, an Obie Award, a Fred Ebb Award, a Windham-Campbell Prize, a Dramatist Guild Fellowship and he is an alum of Page 73’s Interstate 73 Writers Group.



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