Michael Lamont, Production Photographer And Broadway Actor, Dies At 76

By: Jun. 05, 2023

Michael Lamont, Production Photographer And Broadway Actor, Dies At 76

It was announced today that Production Photographer and Broadway actor Michael Lamont died Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Los Angeles, California, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 76.

Lamont was born April 3, 1947 in Hoboken, New Jersey to Francis Lamolino and Josephine Lamolino. At the age of 15, he independently moved to New York City.

He had a diverse career starting as a child actor in New York. Lamont studied with the legendary Sanford Meisner in the Intensive Professional Actors Class.

At the age of 13, he was in the Broadway production Bye Bye Birdie, where he would meet his future wife, Broadway actress, writer, and director Kay Cole. They would later marry in 1989 at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California.

By the age of 18, Lamont had performed in 11 Broadway productions including Oliver!, Do I Hear a Waltz?, The Royal Hunt of the Sun, among others. He was also in touring production of Black Elk Speaks, which was a life-changing moment in his journey.

In the late 1960s, Lamont moved to Los Angeles to continue his acting career. He was also a drummer for the rock band Group Therapy. After numerous roles in episodic television, he discovered a new passion with photography, when a friend asked him to photograph his headshots.

Lamont was able to pull from all his career experiences, particularly his work with Sanford Meisner, in drawing out and directing the emotional life of the photoshoot. He was suddenly being recommended by agents and casting directors. While in a shoot, his agent called and he heard himself say "I can't talk to you now, I'm shooting." Lamont knew his journey had changed. He remembered Meisner saying, "You can only commit to one passion at a time." And in the early 1970s, photography became Michael Lamont's only passion.

Starting with headshots, he expanded into shooting theatre productions. In 1989, he was sponsored by Universal Studios to join I.A.T.S.E. Local 600, International Cinematographers Guild, and began shooting unit and publicity for the studios.

In 1997, he again expanded his talent and vision, shooting his first feature film THQ as director of photography along with his wife, director Kay Cole. As director of photography, he has shot features, shorts, and pilots.

From his North Hollywood studio, he continued to shoot headshots, celebrity portraits, CD covers, posters, marketing, publicity, and production video.

His production and institutional photography credits include The Geffen Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, McCoy Rigby Entertainment, The Old Globe, Deaf West Theatre, Colony Theatre, East West Players, NoHo Arts Center, Interact, Reprise, Salem K, and Havok Theatre Co's. Cornerstone Theater, Getty Villa, Shakespeare Festival/LA, and Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles. He was also the staff photographer for Footlights-Curtain Call magazine.

"Every shoot is like an improv; it has its own life. In the end, it is always about the specific emotional life, natural behavior, working moment to moment, and being well lit. Combining these elements with the artistry and experience of the photographer to create and capture the moment," said Michael Lamont.

In addition to his beloved and devoted wife of nearly 35 years, Kay Cole, Michael is survived by his brother and his wife Francis and Lucy Lamolino, his niece Jo Ann Gattsek and her husband Ed Gattsek, his nephew and his wife Michael and Jessica Lamolino, and his grandniece Katie Lamolino.

A celebration of Michael Lamont's life will be announced later this Fall.

Donations in memory of Michael Lamont may be made to St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana by phone at 866-753-5496 or online at www.stlabre.org.



