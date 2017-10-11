Michael Feinstein to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below with New Holiday Show CHRISTMAS CROONERS

This holiday season, two-time Emmy Award- and five-time Grammy Award-nominated Michael Feinstein returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in his all-new show "Christmas Crooners."

Performances are December 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29 and 30 at 7PM, and December 29 and 30 at 9:30PM. $65-$95 cover charge, $120 VIP seating and $150-$155 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum. To purchase tickets, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins.

In this new show celebrating the magic of the holidays, Michael Feinstein will perform seasonal favorites and contemporary surprises, as well as a tribute to singing legends of the past and present. Enjoy the spirit of the season with Michael's marvelous music and the warmth and cheer of the club that bears his name. Expect to be transported to many different decades of music while experiencing songs from "White Christmas" to "Home" from The Wiz ... and some of your favorite swinging American standards by Frank, Sammy and Dean, and Christmas tunes from classic movies. This holiday show will even be brought into the 20th century, expanding the songbook to include numbers like "A Song For You" by Leon Russell" and "Kiss" by Prince. There will be many fun twists and turns in this brand new show.

Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe. His work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5- $105.

