Michael Feinstein Says Liza Minnelli is 'Feeling Very Good' in New Interview

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Feinstein. provided some rare details into the condition of entertainment legend Liza Minnelli ahead of their upcoming performance at Orange County's Segerstrom Center.

Following her departure from the public eye in recent years, many had begun to speculate on Minnelli's health and well-being. Despite rumors of illness and drug addiction, however, Feinstein tells THR, "She's feeling very good now and we both are very excited about this show."

Feinstein and Minnelli had originally scheduled the show for Las Vegas in March, but had to cancel due to an emergency hospitalization for Minnelli.

According to Feinstein, however, Minnelli is gearing up for the upcoming performance, which is set to be an intimate evening of songs and stories, interspersed with Minnelli taking questions from her audience.

Feinstein says, "What she said the other day is that she wants to do what she calls her "chair songs." She always does a segment in her show where she sits in this director's chair and does these acting pieces like material by Charles Aznavour, which are acting pieces that are lyrically driven."

Despite the fact that Liza will be going for deeper cuts this time around, Feinstein insists that the old standards and signature songs will be part of the show.

"She will not disappoint her audience." Feinstein says.

As to her withdrawal from public life, Feinstein explains, "She's at a point now where she's actually taking time to relax and enjoy her life. She moved to Los Angeles a couple of years ago and she's decided that she wants to have some fun. She's always obediently followed the directive of her managers and agents and she's tired of it. She's been sober for many years and she's been taking stock in her life."

Read the full story at The Hollywood Reporter.

