Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore's 'You'll Never Walk Alone' Hits Number One in the UK

According to Talkin' Broadway, Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore's single You'll Never Walk Alone is the number one song in the UK.

The song marks Ball's first number one single in the UK. This is Rodgers and Hammerstein's second number one song in the past year. They hit the top of the chart last year with Ariana Grande's "7 Rings", which utilized the melody of My Favorite Things from The Sound of Music.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Michael Ball teamed up with Captain Tom Moore for a duet of "You'll Never Walk Alone." All proceeds from the new single will go to the veteran's walk fund.

Captain Tom Moore is a former British Military Officer. On 6 April 2020, at the age of 99, he began a walk around his garden in aid of NHS Charities Together during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of raising £1,000 by his hundredth birthday.

The song features the Voice of Care Choir, and was conceived after an impromptu singalong during Ball and Moore's appearance on Breakfast TV.

The song is now available across all streaming platforms, and can be listened to below!





