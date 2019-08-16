Micaela Diamond, Nellie McKay Among Cast Set for A PLAY IS A POEM

The cast is set and rehearsals have begun for the world premiere of Ethan Coen's "A Play Is a Poem" at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum. Directed by Neil Pepe and presented in association with Atlantic Theater Company, "A Play Is a Poem" begins performances on September 11 and continues through October 13. The opening is set for September 21.

The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Ro Boddie, Max Casella, Micaela Diamond, Peter Jacobson,Jason Kravits, Nellie McKay, Saul Rubinek, Miriam Silverman, Joey Slotnick, Sam Vartholomeos and C.J. Wilson.

The creative team features scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design by Leon Rothenberg with original music by Nellie McKay. The production stage manager is David S. Franklin.

"A Play Is a Poem" is a new collection of five one acts by Ethan Coen set in the hillbilly hollows of Appalachia, the executive suites of Hollywood, a New York tenement apartment, the smoke-filled office of a Los Angeles private eye and a magnolia-scented gazebo in Natchez, Mississippi. Each place holds a different story - together they offer an eccentric look at life across America that only Ethan Coen could deliver.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





