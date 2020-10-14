Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio & More Will Star in DON'T LOOK UP

Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, and Cate Blanchett also star.

Adam McKay's upcoming film "Don't Look Up" has assembled an all-star cast, including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley.

According to Deadline, the film follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth.

Meryl Streep is often described as the "best actress of her generation." Nominated for a record 21 Academy Awards, she has won three. Streep has received 31 Golden Globe nominations, winning eight - more nominations, and wins, than any other actor.She has also won three Primetime Emmy Awards and has been nominated for fifteen British Academy Film Awards, and seventeen Screen Actors Guild Awards, winning two each.



Streep's her film work includes The French Lieutenant's Woman (1981), Silkwood (1983), Out of Africa (1985), Ironweed (1987), Evil Angels (1988), Postcards from the Edge (1990), The Bridges of Madison County (1995), One True Thing (1998), Music of the Heart (1999), Adaptation (2002), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Doubt (2008), Julie & Julia (2009), August: Osage County (2013), Into the Woods (2014), Florence Foster Jenkins (2016), and The Post (2017).



She returned to the stage for the first time in over 20 years in The Public Theater's 2001 revival of The Seagull, and won a second Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 2004 for the HBO mini-series Angels in America (2003).

A multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Ariana Grande is well-known for her wide vocal range. In 2008, Grande played the role of Charlotte in the musical 13 on Broadway, for which she won a National Youth Theatre Association Award. She played the role of Miriam in the first reading of the musical Cuba Libre composed by Desmond Child. Grande teaches music and dance to children in South Africa each year as a member of "Broadway in South Africa".



Television appearances include A Very Wicked Halloween (2018), Hairspray Live! (2016), SCREAM QUEENS (2015), and RuPaul's Drag Race (2015).

