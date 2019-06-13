Mentalist Derren Brown Will Bring SECRET to Broadway This Fall

From stage to screen, two-time Olivier Award winner Derren Brown has mesmerized millions worldwide with his unique brand of mind reading, persuasion, and psychological illusion. Now, for the first time ever, this U.K. phenomenon and Netflix star brings his talents to Broadway.

Producers J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller announced today that after a sold-out, critically acclaimed run off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company, Derren Brown: Secret returns with a spellbinding experience that dares us - in the most jaw-dropping way - to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide our lives.

Written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman, Derren Brown: Secret will begin previews on Friday, September 6 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street), with the opening night set for Sunday, September 15. Derren Brown: Secret will play a strictly limited engagement through Saturday, January 4, 2020 only.

The production had its world premiere in 2017, where the acclaimed British performer and author played to sold-out houses at Atlantic Theater Company, and went on to win the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. In the UK, Derren Brown's critically acclaimed shows have played sold out runs in the West End and have been awarded two Olivier Awards.

Derren Brown: Secret will feature scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, projection design by Caite Hevner, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.

Derren Brown: Secret is not suitable for children under 12.

Tickets for Derren Brown: Secret on Broadway are currently on sale exclusively for American Express Card Members. American Express Card Members can exclusively purchase tickets through Tuesday, June 25 at 9:59am EDT by visiting www.DerrenBrownSecret.com.

Presale tickets to Derren Brown: Secret will then be available exclusively to Audience Rewards® members from Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10am EDT through Friday, June 28 at 9:59am EDT. It's free and fast to join at www.AudienceRewards.com.

Audience Rewards® is the Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the Arts™. It's a standing ovation for ticket buyers across the nation. Earn valuable ShowPoints every time you buy tickets to participating theatrical productions, live entertainment, and more. Save money by redeeming ShowPoints for free tickets to the events you love or, even better, securing unique experiences and merchandise exclusively curated for Audience Rewards® members.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10am EDT, and will be available at orwww.DerrenBrownSecret.com or by calling 212-239-6200.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You