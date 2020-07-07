Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis, & Cheyenne Jackson Join Seth Concert Series For LIVE Performances

Producer Mark Cortale announced today that award-winning stars of the stage and screen Norm Lewis, Megan Hilty, and Cheyenne Jackson will join the line-up of talent slated to participate in The Seth Concert Series, the weekly virtual series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown.

Each weekly show will premiere Sunday nights at 8PM EST with a second showing Mondays at 3PM EST for viewers in other time zones like the UK. Tickets are available at BroadwayWorld Events for $20.00 (early bird) and $25.00 each.

Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the first event took place on Sunday, May 31 and featured Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara. The series has since featured intimate conversations and incredible musical moments with Jeremy Jordan, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, and Melissa Errico. Audra McDonald will be Seth's guest this Sunday, July 12. Norm Lewis will appear on July 19, followed by Megan Hilty on July 26, and Cheyenne Jackson on August 2.

The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! The roll-call of stars who have graced the "Broadway @" series reads like a Tony Awards Who's Who: Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Christine Ebersole, Kelli O'Hara, Neil Patrick Harris, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rosie O'Donnell, Vanessa Williams, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Faith Prince, Megan Mullally, Cheyenne Jackson, Gavin Creel, Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss, Jane Krakowski, and many more!

The Seth Concert Series is sponsored by BroadwayWorld and StreamYard.

Norm Lewis was recently seen in the NBC television special, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!, alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper. He recently appeared in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island and as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre, receiving the AUDELCO Award for his performance. In May of 2014, he made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American Phantom on Broadway. He has been seen on PBS in the Live From Lincoln Center productions of Showboat with Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis: Who Am I?, and New Year's Eve: A Gershwin Celebration with Diane Reeves, as well as American Voices with Renée Fleming and the PBS Special First You Dream - The Music of Kander & Ebb.

On television, Norm Lewis can be seen recurring in the VH1 series, Daytime Divas, also alongside Vanessa Williams. His additional television credits include Chicago Med, Gotham, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods, as well as in his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on the hit drama Scandal. Mr. Lewis received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. In London's West End he has appeared as Javert in Les Misérables and Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS. Off-Broadway Mr. Lewis has performed in Dessa Rose (Drama Desk nomination, AUDELCO Award), Shakespeare in the Park's The Tempest, The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Drama League nomination), Captains Courageous, and A New Brain. His regional credits include Porgy in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (A.R.T.), Ragtime, Dreamgirls (with Jennifer Holliday), First You Dream, Sweeney Todd, and The Fantasticks. On film Mr. Lewis can be seen in the newly released drama, Magnum Opus, and has appeared in Winter's Tale, Sex and the City 2, Confidences, and Preaching to the Choir.

Megan Hilty is most recognizable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn, in NBC's musical drama "Smash." Most recently she starred as Patsy Cline in Lifetime's original movie "Patsy & Loretta" earning a Critics Choice Award Nomination for her performance. She received critical acclaim for her role of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company's revival of "Noises Off." She earned nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award and won a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Featured Actress in a Play. Her television credits include recurring roles on "Girlfriends Guide to Divorce", "The Good Wife", "Braindead", and "Louie", among many others. She has performed across the globe including Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops, The National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center and with The New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center among many others. Her solo concert continues to sell out and she recently made her London & Sydney Opera House debut. A native of Seattle, Hilty moved to New York City after graduating from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, and quickly made her Broadway debut as Glinda in "Wicked." She went on to perform the role in both the national tour and in Los Angeles. She also has three albums, "Megan Hilty: Live at the Café Carlyle" her Christmas album, "A Merry Little Christmas with Megan Hilty", and "It Happens All The Time".

Grammy-nominated Cheyenne Jackson is a multi-talented stage, television and film actor, singer, and songwriter. He can most recently be seen in FX's American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and can be seen next in Disney's Descendants 3, coming in 2019. He most recently finished shooting the Disney Plus pilot, FOURFATHERS. Before this, he was a series regular opposite Alicia Silverstone in the paramount network's American Woman. Also on the small screen, Cheyenne starred in Steven Soderbergh's critically-acclaimed HBO biopic, Behind the Candelabra, opposite Michael Douglas and Matt Damon. The film, which details the tempestuous 6-year relationship between Liberace and his lover, Scott Thorson, premiered at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and on HBO in May 2013. Also in 2013, Cheyenne appeared in DIRECTV's Full Circle, a television drama that examined the human condition and relationships through a series of conversations between characters whose lives are intertwined. Cheyenne, who played Peter Barlow, an aspiring singer, was joined by Kate Walsh, David Boreanaz, Minka Kelly and Julian McMahon in the Neil LaBute series.

Additionally, Cheyenne can be seen in a series of films including Ira Sachs' drama Love is Strange alongside Marisa Tomei, John Lithgow and Alfred Molina, Arthur Allan Seidelman's film version of Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, Daniela Amavia's indie drama Beautiful Now opposite Abigail Spencer, Christopher Ashley's Lucky Stiff with Nikki M. James and Jason Alexander and Matthew Watts' Mutual Friends. Cheyenne also appears in Jack Henry Robbins' Opening Night alongside Anthony Rapp, and Zoe Cassavetes' new film Day out of Days with Eddie Izzard and Melanie Griffith. Previously, Cheyenne appeared in the indie comedy, Price Check, opposite Parker Posey, which had its world premiere at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival and Fox Searchlight's Lola Versus. Jackson made his film debut in 2005 in the short film, Curiosity, and has since appeared in The Green, Hysteria, Photo Op, and the Oscar-nominated United 93. A veteran of the theatre, Jackson most recently finished a critically-acclaimed run of The Most Happy Fella at New York City Center. He previously starred on Broadway opposite Henry Winkler and Alicia Silverstone in David West Read's play The Performers at the Longacre Theatre. Among his Broadway credits include roles in the recent revival of Finian's Rainbow (Drama Desk Award nomination), Xanadu (Drama Desk & Drama League Award nominations), All Shook Up (Theatre World Award, Drama League & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Aida, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Additionally, Jackson starred in the Encores! production of Damn Yankees, the Off-Broadway productions of The Agony & The Agony and Altar Boyz, and the benefit productions of The 24 Hour Plays and On the Twentieth Century. Cheyenne also joined an all-star cast for the benefit staged reading of Dustin Lance Black's 8. On television, Cheyenne was seen in the guest-starring role of Danny Baker in NBC's critically-acclaimed comedy series, 30 Rock, for four seasons. Jackson has appeared as Dustin Goolsby in Fox's Glee, as well as a Larry David's trainer Terry in the final season of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. His additional television credits include roles in Family Practice, Life on Mars, Local Talent, Ugly Betty, Law and Order, It Takes a Village, and Royal Pains.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As an author, he penned My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and the sequel The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek (Random House) as well as three volumes of Seth's Broadway Diary featuring inside scoop and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (NY TIMES "critics pick") which also premiered to rave reviews in London. In June 2016, he and his husband, James Wesley, co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now" with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, Audra McDonald which went to number one on iTunes and raised more than $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money. Buy it!). Seth and James have a foundation called Your Kids Our Kids that presented Concert For America; a series around the country featuring stars like Barry Manilow, Keala Settle, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow and Audra McDonald that raised money for 5 non-profits that have been working relentlessly since the 2016 presidential election. They also present Voices for The Voiceless, a yearly star-studded concert for You Gotta Believe which helps older foster children find families, even if they've aged out of the system. SiriusXM/Pandora recently launched Seth's first podcast series: Seth Rudetsky's Back To School where he interviews stars about the ups and (hilarious) downs of their high school years. The first season includes Tina Fey, Allison Janney and Sean Hayes. When Broadway shut down, Seth and James started hosting/producing Stars In The House (StarsInTheHouse.com)...a twice-daily livestream that's featured tons of Broadway stars as well as TV reunions like "Melrose Place", "Taxi" and "Frasier" and has raised more than $300,000 for The Actors Fund. You can find out more about Seth, and watch his signature "deconstructions", at SethRudetsky.com

Mark Cortale (Producer) most recently formed the developmental theatre lab NEW WORKS PROVINCETOWN and just commissioned a new musical by Scott Frankel and Michael Korie with a book by Jonathan Tolins. He co-produced the critically acclaimed new Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get at The York Theatre last fall, which received 3 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Best Musical and 2 Drama Desk Nominations including Best Score. He produced Deconstructing Patti on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS starring Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky. He created the Broadway@ concert series in 2011 at The Art House in Provincetown where he serves as Producing Artistic Director. The series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. The series has since travelled to cities that include Chicago @ The Steppenwolf, Beverly Hills @ The Wallis, Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Herbst Theater and Scottsdale @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts. In the 2018/19 the series launched in Boston @ the Huntington Theatre with Chita Rivera and at The Town Hall in New York City with six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. Mark has produced international drag sensation Varla Jean Merman for the past twenty years and also produces the singing string quartet Well-Strung, which he founded. Info at www.markcortalepresents.com.

