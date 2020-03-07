Meet the Cast of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Now in Previews on Broadway!

The Lehman Trilogy is officially in previews on Broadway! This strictly limited, 16-week engagement comes to Broadway on the heels of runs at London's National Theatre and New York's Park Avenue Armory, as well as an engagement in London's West End. Written by Stefano Massini, directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, and starring its original cast of Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles, The Lehman Trilogy opens officially at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. The Lehman Trilogy is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family. Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles reprise their critically acclaimed portrayals of the Lehman Brothers, their sons, and grandsons, told in three parts presented as one evening.

As the cast gets ready for the start of performances tonight, get to know the company!

SIMON RUSSELL BEALE (HENRY LEHMAN)

Simon Russell Beale's theatre career began with plays at the Traverse and Lyceum in Edinburgh. His first London appearance was in William Gaskill's Royal Court production of Women Beware Women. Theatre: The Lehman Trilogy (also Park Avenue Armory), King Lear, 50 Years on Stage, Timon of Athens, Collaborators, London Assurance, Major Barbara, Landscape and A Slight Ache, Much Ado About Nothing, The Alchemist, The Life of Galileo, Jumpers (also West End and New York), Humble Boy (also West End), Hamlet, Battle Royal, Candide, Summerfolk, Money, Othello, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Volpone (National Theatre); The Tempest, King Lear, Ghosts, Richard III, Edward II, The Seagull, Troilus and Cressida, The Man of Mode, Restoration (Royal Shakespeare Company); The Hothouse (Trafalgar Studios); Bluebird (Atlantic Theatre Company); Privates on Parade, Death Trap (Noël Coward); The Winter's Tale, The Cherry Orchard (The Old Vic); Monty Python's Spamalot (Broadway and West End); The Philanthropist, Uncle Vanya, Twelfth Night, Temple (Donmar Warehouse); Julius Caesar (Barbican Theatre); Richard II, Macbeth (Almeida Theatre); The Duchess of Malfi (Greenwich Theatre and Wyndham's Theatre). Dance includes Alice's Adventures in Wonderland for the Royal Ballet. Television credits include "Vanity Fair," "Legacy," "Parkinson: Masterclass," "Henry IV Parts 1 and 2," "Spooks," "John Adams," "Dunkirk," "The Young Visiters," "Great Historians: Gibbon," "A Dance to the Music of Time," "Persuasion" and "The Mushroom Pickers." Film credits include The Death of Stalin, My Week with Marilyn, The Deep Blue Sea, The Gathering, Alice in Wonderland, An Ideal Husband, The Temptation of Franz Schubert, and Hamlet. He has narrated several books and voiced three roles for the Shakespeare CD Series. Narrations for television include presenting "Sacred Victoria," "Symphony" and "Sacred Music." Concerts include First Night of the Proms, Stravinsky Promenade and Sondheim Birthday Promenade. Russell Beale is an associate artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company. In 2019, he was awarded a Knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for his services to the Arts.

ADAM GODLEY (MAYER LEHMAN)

Adam Godley's work in theatre includes The Lehman Trilogy (also Park Avenue Armory and West End), From Morning to Midnight, Paul, Two Thousand Years, The Pillowman, Cleo, Camping, Emmanuelle and Dick (Olivier Award nomination), Mr. A's Amazing Maze Plays, Watch on the Rhine, Close of Play (National Theatre); The White Devil, Three Hours After Marriage, The General from America (Royal Shakespeare Company); Anything Goes (Outer Critics' Circle Award, Tony Award® and Drama Desk Award nominations, Broadway); Mouth to Mouth (Olivier Award nomination), Mr. Kolpert (Royal Court Theatre); The Critic (Royal Exchange Theatre); The Importance of Being Earnest, The Rivals (also West End) (Chichester Festival Theatre); The Front Page, Cabaret (Donmar Warehouse); A Going Concern, June Moon (also West End) (Hampstead Theatre); Private Lives (Theatre World Award, Broadway and West End); Rain Man (Olivier nomination), The Revengers' Comedies, An Inspector Calls (West End). Television credits include "The Umbrella Academy," "Lodge 49," "The Blacklist," "Powers," "Homeland," "Manhattan," "Fallet," "Breaking Bad," "Mad Men," "Suits," "A Young Doctor's Notebook," "Case Histories," "The Special Relationship," "Suburgatory," "The Spies of Warsaw," "The Sarah Connor Chronicles," "Dollhouse," "Nuremberg," "The Old Curiosity Shop," "The Young Visiters," "The Good Wife," "Harry's Law," "Merlin," "Miss Marple," "In the Dark," "Cor," "Blimey!," "Hawking" and "Moonfleet." Film includes The Theory of Everything, The BFG, Battleship, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Love Actually, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The X-Files, I Want to Believe, Son of Rambow, Thunderpants, Nanny McPhee, Wilde Salomé, And Now Ladies and Gentlemen and Around the World in 80 Days. For Samuel Jack Godley.

BEN MILES (EMANUEL LEHMAN)

Ben Miles's work in theatre includes The Lehman Trilogy (also Park Avenue Armory, New York and West End), Sunset at the Villa Thalia, The Cherry Orchard, The London Cuckolds, Mary Stuart, Macbeth, Trelawny of the Wells, Fuente Ovejuna (National Theatre); Wolf Hall / Bring Up the Bodies (Tony Award nomination, Broadway and West End); Television includes "The Trial of Christine Keeler," "The Capture," "Devils," "The Romanoffs," "The Last Post," and "Cold Feet." Film includes Red Joan, The Catcher was a Spy, Woman in Gold, Five Years, Ninja Assassin, Speed Racer, V for Vendetta, and Imagine Me and You.





