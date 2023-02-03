Meet Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter & More at a BTU Event Through Charitybuzz

You can now bid on the opportunity to join Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter and more at a private Black Theatre United event!

The two front-row tickets and VIP experience are being offered through a Charitybuzz auction that's open now through Feb. 14th. The event will take place Feb. 27th in NYC. The auction is raising funds for Black Theatre United's work helping protect Black people, Black theatre, and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in communities across the country.



This VIP experience includes:

2 Front row seats to the intimate event (not open to the public)

Q&A session with Founders Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter, Wendell Pierce, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tamara Tunie, LaChanze and Michael McElroy

Private post-reception and cocktail hour

Private dinner with the Founders at their table

Special photo opportunity with the Founders

For more information visit: https://www.charitybuzz.com/catalog_items/auction-meet-vanessa-williams-audra-mcdonald-billy-2606400