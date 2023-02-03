Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Meet Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter & More at a BTU Event Through Charitybuzz

Meet Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter & More at a BTU Event Through Charitybuzz

This VIP experience includes: 2 Front row seats to the intimate event, a private dinner with the Founders at their table and more.

Feb. 03, 2023  

You can now bid on the opportunity to join Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter and more at a private Black Theatre United event!

The two front-row tickets and VIP experience are being offered through a Charitybuzz auction that's open now through Feb. 14th. The event will take place Feb. 27th in NYC. The auction is raising funds for Black Theatre United's work helping protect Black people, Black theatre, and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in communities across the country.


This VIP experience includes:

  • 2 Front row seats to the intimate event (not open to the public)
  • Q&A session with Founders Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter, Wendell Pierce, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tamara Tunie, LaChanze and Michael McElroy
  • Private post-reception and cocktail hour
  • Private dinner with the Founders at their table
  • Special photo opportunity with the Founders

For more information visit: https://www.charitybuzz.com/catalog_items/auction-meet-vanessa-williams-audra-mcdonald-billy-2606400

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Paolo Montalban & More to be Featured on CLICQUOT Recording Photo
Paolo Montalban & More to be Featured on CLICQUOT Recording
CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical – Studio Cast Recording, which features highlights from the sweeping and romantic new stage musical, will be released on Friday, April 14.
Exclusive: Eddie Izzard Opens Up About a Life in the Theatre Photo
Exclusive: Eddie Izzard Opens Up About a Life in the Theatre
Eddie Izzard is back onstage the winter, playing 19 characters in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. In this video, Eddie joins BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation for an in-depth chat about bringing the story to life, and how important theatre has been to her career trajectory.
John Dossett, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and William Youmans Join WICKED This Spring Photo
John Dossett, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and William Youmans Join WICKED This Spring
Wicked will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring. Tony Award-nominee John Dossett will take over the role of The Wizard, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, last seen on Broadway in Girl from the North Country, will assume the role of Nessarose, and William Youmans, the original Dr. Dillamond, will reprise his role and return to the halls of Shiz University.
Producers Respond to Justin David Sullivans Tony Consideration Opt Out Photo
Producers Respond to Justin David Sullivan's Tony Consideration Opt Out
The producers of & Juliet have issued a statement in support of Justin David Sullivan's decision to withdraw from consideration for the Tony Awards rather than compete in a gendered category.

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 2/3: First Look at CAMELOT and SUNSET BOULEVARD, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/3: First Look at CAMELOT and SUNSET BOULEVARD, and More!
February 3, 2023

Top stories include a first look at Camelot, as well as Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center. Plus, new casting has been announced for Leopoldstadt, and more!
Photos: First Look At SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho and More At The Kennedy CenterPhotos: First Look At SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho and More At The Kennedy Center
February 2, 2023

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has released photos of the highly-anticipated Broadway Center Stage production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard starring Tony Award- winner Stephanie J. Block.
CAMELOT, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, CHICAGO & More to Take Part in Broadway Bridges 2023 Spring SeasonCAMELOT, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, CHICAGO & More to Take Part in Broadway Bridges 2023 Spring Season
February 2, 2023

The Broadway League has announced the 21 Broadway shows participating in the 2023 spring season of Broadway Bridges, including Camelot, A Beautiful Noise and many more.
Taylor Louderman-Led Write Out Loud Now Accepting Entries for 5th Annual ContestTaylor Louderman-Led Write Out Loud Now Accepting Entries for 5th Annual Contest
February 2, 2023

Write Out Loud is accepting submissions for their fifth annual songwriting contest, led by the Write Out Loud team – Taylor Louderman and the Write Out Loud team - Benjamin Rauhala, Hannah Kloepfer, Josh Collopy, and Sarah Glugatch.
Betty Buckley, Charo, Deborah Cox & More to Perform at New York Pops Gala Honoring Barry ManilowBetty Buckley, Charo, Deborah Cox & More to Perform at New York Pops Gala Honoring Barry Manilow
February 2, 2023

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, has announced an initial line-up of guest artists for its 40th Birthday Gala, This One's For You: The Music of Barry Manilow.
share