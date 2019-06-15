Meet The Current Broadway Cast of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL!

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is still making the earth move with a bevy of rock n' roll hits every night at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre! Check out the latest cast of Drifters, Shirelles, and music industry legends that make up the company below!

With a book by Tony and Academy® Award nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

For five years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole Kingmusical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From the string of pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget.

Chilina Kennedy (Carole King): Chilina just spent the past two years playing Carole in Beautiful on Broadway. Broadway: Mary Magdalene in Des McAnuff's Jesus Christ Superstar. 1st national tour: Sophie in Mamma Mia! Selected regional: Pheobe D'Ysquith in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (CT and San Diego Critics Circle nominations), Evangeline in Evangeline (original production and album), Ross Petty's panto The Little Mermaid (Toronto Theatre Critics' Award), three seasons at the Stratford Festival including Maria in Gary Griffin's West Side Story, three seasons at the Shaw Festival and The Lord of the Rings (world premiere, Toronto). Chilina performed at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors and is the winner of three Broadway World Awards. Chilina is a singer/songwriter with a debut album entitled What You Find in a Bottle.

Evan Todd (Gerry Goffin): Originally from Kissimmee, Florida, Evan is a graduate of The Juilliard School and Tony nominated producer for the revival of Spring Awakening. He originated the role of Kurt Kelly in Heathers the Musical and his film and television credits include Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever starring Aubrey Plaza, "Switched at Birth" (ABC), "Liv and Maddie" (Disney), and he is currently recurring on "Jane the Virgin" (CW). Evan is the lead in the film Fourth Man Out, which received the Audience Choice Award for Best Feature at OutFest. Evan is also the co-founder of StArt and artsINSIDEOUT: two summer arts empowerment programs benefiting students from his home town as well as children affected by HIV in South Africa.

Kara Lindsay (Cynthia Weil): Broadway: Wicked (Glinda), Newsies(Katherine; original cast/Fathom Events film). National tour: Wicked (Glinda), Little House on the Prairie (Laura). Paper Mill Playhouse: Newsies, Little House.... NCT: Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins). Kansas City Starlight: Cinderella (Cinderella). Kansas City Rep: Cabaret (Sally Bowles). 5thAvenue: Lone Star Love (Miss Ann Page). Geva Theatre: A Christmas Carol. BFA Carnegie Mellon University. Huge thanks and LOVE to my friends, family, Stewart Talent/Industry Entertainment, my wonderful husband, and to my Mom, who allowed me to believe that dreams really do come true.

Ben Jacoby (Barry Mann): Broadway Debut. National Tour: Cameron Mackintosh's re-imagined, 25th anniversary production of The Phantom of the Opera (Raoul, original cast). Regional credits include: Sense and Sensibility (Milwaukee Rep.), Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey), South Pacific, 9 to 5 (Marriott Lincolnshire), Richard III, Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, Merry Wives of Windsor (Utah Shakespeare Festival), The Glass Menagerie (Weston Playhouse, Gulfshore Playhouse), The Light in the Piazza (Maine State). Television: "The Good Wife" (CBS). Ben holds an MFA in Acting from the University of California, Irvine and is a proud graduate of Denison University.

Paul Anthony Stewart (Don Kirshner): Broadway: The People in the Picture, Fiddler on the Roof, Cyrano. Off-Broadway: The Landing, Harbor. Regional: Kiss Me, Kate (Barrington Stage), Ride the Tiger (Long Wharf), Twelfth Night (Westport Playhouse), The Last Five Years (BTF), Funny Girl, Marry Me a Little, Crime & Punishment (Cleveland Playhouse), Changes of Heart (Mark Taper Forum), Quills (Geffen Playhouse), Hello Again (LA Premiere), Pera Palas (Long Wharf), The Game of Love and Chance (Huntington), Children of Eden (American Premiere). TV: "Guiding Light" (Emmy nomination), "Blue Bloods", "Damages", "Law & Order", "Dream On" and more. Princeton Graduate.

Michele Pawk (Genie Klein): Broadway credits include Hairspray, Losing Louie, Mamma Mia!, Hollywood Arms (Tony Award), Chicago, Seussical, Cabaret (Drama Desk and Outer Critics' Circle Award nominations), Triumph of Love, Crazy for You (Drama Desk nomination), Mail. Off- Broadway she appeared in Picnic, 17 Orchard Point, Giant, A Small Fire (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominations), Mahida's Extra Key to Heaven, Flyovers, Prayer for my Enemy, The Dark at the Top of the Stairs, The Paris Letter (Drama Desk nomination), Reefer Madness, After the Fair, Hello Again, Merrily We Roll Along, Jon & Jen, A Little Night Music. Regional favorites: Bounce (Helen Hayes nomination), Levity, Tell Them I'm Still Young. Television appearances include "Law & Order" (7x), "Madame Secretary" and some fabulous shows from the 80's. She can be heard on 14 original cast albums. Michele is a faculty member in Wagner College's Theatre Department and Board Chair of American Theater Group.

Josh A. Dawson (Ensemble): Josh A. Dawson was last seen Off-Broadway in My Name's Not Indian Joe. National tour: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Regional: Stages St. Louis, Paramount Theatre, Dallas Theater Center, LTOTS. Training: CCM and the University of Michigan. Special thanks to Stephen Kopel and the entire BTCKM family for this opportunity. Thanks to parents, Asia, Keith and Lisa. JoshADawson.com, @jatones

Gabrielle Elisabeth (Ensemble): Gabrielle is excited to be making her Broadway debut with the cast of Beautiful! Disney Vocalist and actress, Universal Orlando Vocalist, The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel season 2 (Amazon Prime). Gabrielle has participated in many Readings, workshops and demos for new musicals. Love to God, Mom and Nick Insta: @Gabelisabeth

Alex Hairston (Ensemble): Broadway debut! National tour: Motown. Regional: West Side Story, Smokey Joe's Café, Hairspray, Chicago. NCL vocalist: Vegas! the Show, Legally Blonde, Priscilla, Burn the Floor. NCSA. Many thanks to mom, dad, family, friends, teachers! Romans 12:12 www.alexhairston.net

Douglas Lyons (Ensemble): Broadway: The Book of Mormon. National tours: Rent, Dreamgirls (Apollo), BOM 1st nat'l. Regional: Yale Rep, Huntington Theatre Company and Hartford Stage. BFA, the Hartt School. Twitter: @Douglassings. Music: @LyonsandPakchar. Love to parents and CLA. For Grandma. Complete Gratitude.

Stephanie Martignetti (Ensemble): Stephanie is thrilled to be a part of Beautiful! Broadway/Tours: Sunset Boulevard (Young Norma, u/s Betty, ORC), Nice Work if You Can Get It (u/s Billie, OBC), Matilda, Mary Poppins, A Chorus Line (Maggie). Other Credits: Unsinkable Molly Brown (Muny & DCPA), Diner (DTC), La Cage (NSMT), Oklahoma! (Arena Stage). Penn State. Thanks to TalentWorks &1022m. Love to Mom, Dad & Dom. Insta: @StephMartignetti

Jay McKenzie (Ensemble): Broadway Debut! Jay McKenzie is overjoyed to be a part of the Broadway company of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical after touring the country for two years. Off Broadway: Bluesbird. Nat'l Tours: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Memphis. Régional: Violet, Sister Act, Smokey Joe's Cafe, 1776. Endless gratitude to the entire BEAUTIFUL team of cast and creatives, Paul and Mike, Stephen Kopel. All my love to my ever supportive friends and family, most especially my mom. To Chelsey. @jmckze

Elena Ricardo (Ensemble): Elena Ricardo is so honored to join BEAUTIFUL on Broadway! Broadway: Mamma Mia (Sophie). National Tours: Beautiful (Betty, u/s Carole), Mamma Mia! Favorite Regional Productions: Peter Pan(Peter), Spring Awakening (Wendla), Next to Normal (Natalie), and Bring It On: The Musical! Thanks to my ladies at Abrams, Stephen Kopel, creatives and MCS, and immense love to Mom, Dad, Hallie and Issac. Follow me! @ebaricardo www.elenaricardo.com

Nathan Scherich (Ensemble): Nathan Scherich is thrilled to join this Beautiful company! Durham, NC native. Vanderbilt graduate. Formerly a five-year cast member of Jersey Boys on Broadway. So thankful to all who help this dream continue. Love to A, O, E and C. www.nathanscherich.com

Housso Semon (Ensemble): Housso Semon is incredibly excited to be making her Broadway debut! She was recently seen as the Leading Player in the national tour of Pippin. Love to my family in both the U.S. and Ivory Coast. Many thanks to Stephen Kopel and Ann Steele. "Fais de ta vie un rêve et d'un rêve une réalité." @Houssuanalita

Michael Stiggers (Ensemble): Broadway: Beautiful; Regional theatre credits include Born For This: The BeBe Winans Story (Alliance Theatre, Arena Stage); Grease (Serenbe Playhouse); Les Miserables (Aurora Theatre); Michael has also performed with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and been a national voiceover talent for Nickelodeon Network and Adidas Brand. To God be the Glory! DDO Artist Agency. www.michaelstiggers.com

Yasmeen Sulieman (Ensemble): National Tour: Little Shop of Horrors. Off-Broadway: Junie B. Jones. TV: "Hi-5" (TLC). Yasmeen has recently been writing and performing overseas, with releases on MCA, Defected, Nervous Records, and Strictly Rhythm, among a few others. So excited to be making my Broadway debut. Thanks to Mom, Dad, and B. Love you!

Salisha Thomas (Ensemble): Broadway debut! First Nat'l Tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. World Premier of Trevor the Musical. Vocalist for Disney; Miss California World 2016; BA Theatre from CSU, Fullerton. God is the bomb! Mom and Papa, we did it!

Daniel Torres (Swing): Daniel Torres (Swing) is thrilled to be celebrating five years with BEAUTIFUL on Broadway. Other credits include: EVITA (Che Alternate, Original Broadway Revival Cast, Cast Recording), THE PIRATE QUEEN (Original Broadway Cast, Cast Recording), THE WOMAN IN WHITE (Original Broadway Cast), ALTAR BOYZ (Original Off-Broadway Cast), WICKED (2nd National Tour, Original Cast), and two seasons of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Madison Square Garden playing Young Scrooge opposite F. Murray Abraham and Jim Dale. He is a proud native of Puerto Rico and a CCM Grad. Daniel would like to thank the BEAUTIFUL creative team for this incredible opportunity and dedicates his performance to his two children, Teigen Jeffrey and Isla Moon. Insta: @danieltweardytorres

Chris Peluso (Swing): NY/Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (original cast); Assassins (Studio 54); Sky in Mamma Mia! (Winter Garden Theatre); Elton John's Lestat (Palace Theatre); and The Glorious Ones (Lincoln Center). West End/U.K.; Gaylord Ravenal in Show Boat (New London Theatre); Chris in Miss Saigon (Prince Edward Theatre); Death in Death Takes a Holiday (Charring Cross theatre); Nick Arnstein in Funny Girl (U.K. tour); and Sir Percival Glyde in The Woman in White (Charring Cross Theatre). Other: Fiyero in Wicked (U.S. national tour); Tony in West Side Story (Barrington Stage Company); Marius in Les Misérables (Marriott Lincolnshire); Ted Hinton in Frank Wildhorn's Bonnie and Clyde (La Jolla Playhouse); Romeo in Romeo and Juliet (Gulfshore Playhouse); and Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard (Music Theatre of Wichita). Chris received his BFA in Musical Theatre at the University of Michigan. Love to Jess and Peety.

Sara Sheperd (Swing): Broadway/First national tour: Cry-Baby, Legally Blonde. Regional: Funny Girl (Fanny Brice), Drury Lane; Little Women (Jo), Engeman. CCM grad. Thanks to CTG, friends and family!!

Melvin Tunstall (Swing): Melvin is making his Broadway debut (thanks creative staff!). Tonight is dedicated to Melvin and Linda Tunstall, Bonita and Malcolm Peguise, Marshall Qualls, Janet and Dennis Andrews, the Wrights and Markowskis, the Krasny Office and my besties Andre McRae and Stephanie!

Ryan Vona (Ensemble): Ryan Vona is a Boston-born, Brooklyn-based Actor/Musician. Broadway: Once (Andrej) and Cirque du Soleil's Paramour (Joey Montgomery, OBC). Regional: Jesus Christ Superstar (Judas) dir. Terrence Mann, Mamma Mia (PCLO). His album Somebody is on iTunes/Spotify & RyanVona.com. Love to his beautiful Caity. @ryanvona





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You