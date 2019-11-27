Meet Marisa Tomei with 2 VIP Tickets to THE ROSE TATTOO on Broadway and Receive a Piggybank Prop and a Signed Poster

Click Here for More Articles on The Rose Tattoo

You and a guest will see The Rose Tattoo from VIP seats at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway. Afterward, head backstage to meet and take a photo with Academy Award-winner Marisa Tomei.

You'll also take home an autographed piggybank prop from the show. To top it off, you will receive a poster from the show, signed by the cast.

This extraordinary experience is sure to be remembered and treasured for years to come.

Click HERE for more details!

Dates



Experience will take place on one of the following dates:

Dec 03, 2019

Dec 04, 2019

Dec 05, 2019

Dec 06, 2019

Additional Lot Details



Valid for 2 people.

Participant must be at least 14 or older.

Approximate duration: 3 hours.

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet: 5 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

To be scheduled on December 3, 4, 5, or 6, 2019.

WINNER MUST PAY VIA CREDIT CARD AND SUBMIT NAMES AND DATE IMMEDIATELY AT THE CLOSE OF THE AUCTION. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Lot #1924015

Rules & Regulations



Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You