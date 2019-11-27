Meet Marisa Tomei with 2 VIP Tickets to THE ROSE TATTOO on Broadway and Receive a Piggybank Prop and a Signed Poster
You and a guest will see The Rose Tattoo from VIP seats at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway. Afterward, head backstage to meet and take a photo with Academy Award-winner Marisa Tomei.
You'll also take home an autographed piggybank prop from the show. To top it off, you will receive a poster from the show, signed by the cast.
This extraordinary experience is sure to be remembered and treasured for years to come.
Click HERE for more details!
Dates
Experience will take place on one of the following dates:
Dec 03, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 05, 2019
Dec 06, 2019
Additional Lot Details
Valid for 2 people.
Participant must be at least 14 or older.
Approximate duration: 3 hours.
This is a private meet and greet.
Length of meet and greet: 5 minutes.
The winner may take a photo.
To be scheduled on December 3, 4, 5, or 6, 2019.
WINNER MUST PAY VIA CREDIT CARD AND SUBMIT NAMES AND DATE IMMEDIATELY AT THE CLOSE OF THE AUCTION. NO EXCEPTIONS.
Lot #1924015
Rules & Regulations
Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.
Travel and accommodations are not included.
We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.
Seat location will not be known in advance.
To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you a Broadway superfan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a f... (read more)
VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Alex Brightman Celebrates Thanksgiving With 'Dead Bird' Music Video
The Netherworld is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit with a new take on Beetlejuice's iconic song 'Dead Mom,' entitled 'Dead Bird.' Check out the v... (read more)
Theatre Critic John Simon Has Passed Away at 94
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre critic John Simon has passed away at the age of 94.... (read more)
BAT OUT OF HELL Will Launch Australian Arena Tour in 2020
Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, which concluded at run at New York City Center in September, is heading down under. BroadwayWorld has just learned tha... (read more)
The 9 Best Broadway Holiday Albums of 2019!
Tis the season for holiday tunes! From festive favorites to brand-new bops, Broadway isn't disappointing this year, with a huge variety of new holiday... (read more)
Gideon Glick Will Take Over Role Of Seymour In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in January
Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird, Significant Other) will take over the role of a?oeSeymoura?? in Little Shop of Horrors beginni... (read more)