Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15

On December 1st, host Ben Cameron and the esteemed panel of judges on BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage revealed the High School and College Top 15. Next on Stage is Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students.

Catch up on both of the broadcasts and meet the contestants below!

High School Top 15

College Top 15

Meet The Contestants - High School

Alexia Cuevas from Gregori High School

Singing It Won't Be Long Now from In the Heights

Ashlee Fucarino from Wantagh High School

Singing You Learn To Live Without from If/Then

Ava Simone from New World School of the Arts Highschool

Singing When He Sees Me from Waitress

Ben Davis from Littleton High School

Singing Les Poissons from The Little Mermaid

Bethany Livers from NOCCA (New Orleans Center for Creative Arts)

Singing Crossing a Bridge from Anastasia

Braxton Offor from Hermitage High School

Singing Go The Distance from Hercules

Cooper Arbisi from Massapequa High School

Singing Need To Know from Weird Romance

Giovanni Monterastelli from Buffalo High School

Singing Long As You Love Me from & Juliet

Haylie Christiano from Nyack High School

Singing Lost In The Brass from Band Geeks

Hudson Koonce from South Lakes High School

Singing She Loves Me from She Loves Me

Jaida Leigh Miller from Palm Harbor University High School

Singing Safer from First Date

Jake Esparza from Tri-City Christian School

Singing Stars from Les Misérables

Jeffery Walker III from St. Petersburg

Singing Make Them Hear You from Ragtime

Mackenzie Crawford from Sioux City East High School

Singing She Used To Be Mine from Waitress

Roxie Sparling from Utah Arts Academy

Singing Disneyland from Smile The Musical

Cecilia Langhals from Marysville High School

Singing Love Me, Love Me Not by Joey Contreras

Meet The Contestants - College Top 15

Alexandra Donach from New York University

Singing No One Else from Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Amaya Hardin from Ouachita Baptist University

Singing There Are Worst Things I Could Do from Grease

Ashley Poulin from Wayne State University

Singing The Dark I Know Well from Spring Awakening

Ashley Wongbi from University of St. Thomas

Singing Your Daddy’s Son from Ragtime

Colin Mash from Temple University

Singing I Don't Care Much from Cabaret

Colin O'Connor from NYU Tisch School of the Arts

Singing Marry Me A Little from Company

Gilbert A Almaraz from Emerson College

Singing Out There from The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Hunter Conrad from Minnesota State University-Mankato

Singing At The Fountain from Sweet Smell of Success

Jacob Haen from Minnesota State University, Mankato

Singing I Can’t Stand Still from Footloose

Jaidyn Richardson from AMDA

Singing Dreamer in Disguise from Carrie the Musical

Josiah Sims from College of the Ozarks

Singing It Only Takes A Moment from Hello, Dolly!

Kirstin Walla

Singing One Perfect Moment from Bring It On

Michael Burchett

Singing Confrontation from Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical

Paris Stone from Georgia State University- Perimeter College

Singing Waiting For Life from Once on This Island

Sara Elder

Singing Flowers from Hadestown

Stefanie Worton from Brookdale Community College

Singing Goodbye Until Tomorrow from The Last Five Years

Judges for the fourth season include J. Elaine Marcos (A Chorus Line), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin).

About BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage

The Grand Prize:

- AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship with BFA and Conservatory options for High School graduates and College-level students

- $1000 donation to the charity of their choice

- Vocal lesson with top NYC coach Matt Farnsworth

- Work session with The Telsey Office's Rachel Hoffman

- BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack

- and more!

All finalists will:

-Perform at NYC's Tony-honored 54 Below for the live season finale in front of the judges. Flights (or other transportation to NYC based on location of origin) and hotel accomodations included.

-Two tickets to a Broadway show during their stay in NYC

-Two tickets to a show at 54 Below

Our Sponsors

For 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has been recognized throughout the industry for its rich history and tradition of launching some of the most successful careers in theatre, film, television, and new media. With campuses in Los Angeles and New York City, AMDA provides unparalleled education and training for the aspiring actor, dancer, singer, versatile artist, and beyond.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit supper club with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, as well as new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. 54 Below is one of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year.

Enjoy a meal at USA Brooklyn Delicatessen - New York City's favorite flavors all in one place! Serving hot pastrami, hot corned beef & roasted turkey reubens, as well as classic hot sandwiches on marble rye, Roman-style pizza, chicken soup & more! Indulge like a local New Yorker. For more information, visit www.brooklyndelicatessen.com