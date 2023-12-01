Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15

Catch up on both broadcasts, hear the judges' feedback, and meet the top 15!
POPULAR
On December 1st, host Ben Cameron and the esteemed panel of judges on BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage revealed the High School and College Top 15. Next on Stage is Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students.
Catch up on both of the broadcasts and meet the contestants below!
Singing It Won't Be Long Now from In the Heights
Singing You Learn To Live Without from If/Then
Singing When He Sees Me from Waitress
Singing Les Poissons from The Little Mermaid
Singing Crossing a Bridge from Anastasia
Singing Go The Distance from Hercules
Singing Need To Know from Weird Romance
Singing Long As You Love Me from & Juliet
Singing Lost In The Brass from Band Geeks
Singing She Loves Me from She Loves Me
Singing Safer from First Date
Singing Stars from Les Misérables
Singing Make Them Hear You from Ragtime
Singing She Used To Be Mine from Waitress
Singing Disneyland from Smile The Musical
Singing Love Me, Love Me Not by Joey Contreras
Singing No One Else from Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Singing There Are Worst Things I Could Do from Grease
Singing The Dark I Know Well from Spring Awakening
Singing Your Daddy’s Son from Ragtime
Singing I Don't Care Much from Cabaret
Singing Marry Me A Little from Company
Singing Out There from The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Singing At The Fountain from Sweet Smell of Success
Singing I Can’t Stand Still from Footloose
Singing Dreamer in Disguise from Carrie the Musical
Singing It Only Takes A Moment from Hello, Dolly!
Singing One Perfect Moment from Bring It On
Singing Confrontation from Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical
Singing Waiting For Life from Once on This Island
Singing Flowers from Hadestown
Singing Goodbye Until Tomorrow from The Last Five Years
Judges for the fourth season include J. Elaine Marcos (A Chorus Line), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin).
The Grand Prize:
- AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship with BFA and Conservatory options for High School graduates and College-level students
- $1000 donation to the charity of their choice
- Vocal lesson with top NYC coach Matt Farnsworth
- Work session with The Telsey Office's Rachel Hoffman
- BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack
- and more!
All finalists will:
-Perform at NYC's Tony-honored 54 Below for the live season finale in front of the judges. Flights (or other transportation to NYC based on location of origin) and hotel accomodations included.
-Two tickets to a Broadway show during their stay in NYC
-Two tickets to a show at 54 Below
For 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has been recognized throughout the industry for its rich history and tradition of launching some of the most successful careers in theatre, film, television, and new media. With campuses in Los Angeles and New York City, AMDA provides unparalleled education and training for the aspiring actor, dancer, singer, versatile artist, and beyond.
54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit supper club with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, as well as new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. 54 Below is one of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year.
Enjoy a meal at USA Brooklyn Delicatessen - New York City's favorite flavors all in one place! Serving hot pastrami, hot corned beef & roasted turkey reubens, as well as classic hot sandwiches on marble rye, Roman-style pizza, chicken soup & more! Indulge like a local New Yorker. For more information, visit www.brooklyndelicatessen.com
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You