#MeaningfulMonday - Meet William with Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow!
It's #MeaningfulMonday! Learn about how high schooler William helps out a local food bank in his town!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, we're featuring high school and college students that are giving back to their communities through the arts as part of #MeaningfulMonday!
Meet William, a student at Farragut High School, who is using his cooking talents to help food banks.
Want your work to be recognized? Want to shout out the charity/foundation you're proud of? Fill out the form HERE to be featured on BroadwayWorld!
What does Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow do?
I am making, bottling and shipping vanilla extract and donating all profits to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.
How did you get involved?
I founded and am running Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow - I have been involved with Food Banks since I had classmates in Kindergarten who didn't have enough food.
What inspired you to create this opportunity?
I saw the long lines at food banks across our country on the news. Food banks were experiencing high demand and requesting financial support. I wanted to help. I was baking vanilla brownies and it hit me that I could sell vanilla extract and give all the profits to help.
Share a fond memory from your time working with Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow!
It has always bothered me that someone could be hungry. I started by donating my favorite fruit, bananas, in kindergarten and now at 14 I volunteer at Second Harvest Food Bank to help however they need me - packing food boxes, labeling cans, etc. I want to help however I can.
What are your plans for the future?
I officially launched Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow in May 2020. I plan to continue this nonprofit for the foreseeable future.
What does giving back mean to you?
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not." Dr. Seuss
What does performing arts mean to you?
Everyone should have a place to belong, where they feel confident and secure in who they are.
"No one should fight hunger alone. In East Tennessee before COVID-19 1 in 4 children were affected by hunger." -William
Are you a high school or college student involved in arts-related charity work? Want our readers to learn more about the foundation/charity you're doing work with? Share your story with us and you'll be featured on BroadwayWorld!
Fill out the form HERE to be featured on BroadwayWorld!
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Eligibility Announced for The 2020 Tony Awards
The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on August 27, 2020 to confirm the eligibility status of three Broadway productions for the 2020 Tony Awar...
Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!
Heading back to school online? Call into your Zoom in style with these Broadway-themed backgrounds from your favorite shows!...
Broadway Jukebox: The 60 Greatest 'I Want' Songs!
Nothing gets an audience invested in a musical like a bold proclamation from its main character. What does the hero want? That question is usually ans...
VIDEO: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Dances to 'Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'' in Honor of Michael Jackson's Birthday
The cast of the upcoming Broadway musical, MJ, are celebrating Michael Jacksona??s birthday today with a fun video!...
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives the WAP Challenge a PHANTOM Twist
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, baron of all social media, took to TikTok today to join the latest viral challenge, the WAP challenge....
Josh Gad Shares Touching Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman
Josh Gad has shared the touching final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman. The pair co-starred in the 2017 film, Marshall....