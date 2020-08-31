MeaningfulMonday - Meet William with Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow!

Click Here for More Articles on #MeaningfulMonday

It's #MeaningfulMonday! Learn about how high schooler William helps out a local food bank in his town!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, we're featuring high school and college students that are giving back to their communities through the arts as part of #MeaningfulMonday!

Meet William, a student at Farragut High School, who is using his cooking talents to help food banks.

What does Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow do?

I am making, bottling and shipping vanilla extract and donating all profits to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

How did you get involved?

I founded and am running Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow - I have been involved with Food Banks since I had classmates in Kindergarten who didn't have enough food.

What inspired you to create this opportunity?

I saw the long lines at food banks across our country on the news. Food banks were experiencing high demand and requesting financial support. I wanted to help. I was baking vanilla brownies and it hit me that I could sell vanilla extract and give all the profits to help.

Share a fond memory from your time working with Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow!

It has always bothered me that someone could be hungry. I started by donating my favorite fruit, bananas, in kindergarten and now at 14 I volunteer at Second Harvest Food Bank to help however they need me - packing food boxes, labeling cans, etc. I want to help however I can.

What are your plans for the future?

I officially launched Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow in May 2020. I plan to continue this nonprofit for the foreseeable future.

What does giving back mean to you?

"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not." Dr. Seuss

What does performing arts mean to you?

Everyone should have a place to belong, where they feel confident and secure in who they are.

"No one should fight hunger alone. In East Tennessee before COVID-19 1 in 4 children were affected by hunger." -William

