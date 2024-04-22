Mayor Adams Announces Plan to Invest Over $22 Million in NYC Cultural Organizations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams today announced that the city will make multiple investments in New York City’s cultural sector by allocating more than $22 million over the next three fiscal years for the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) as part of the city’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Executive Budget.

The investment includes $18.3 million over the next three fiscal years for the 34 members of the Cultural Institutions Group (CIG). These institutions — including museums, performing arts centers, historical societies, zoos, and botanical gardens — operate on city-owned property and serve as community anchors and economic engines for neighborhoods in all five boroughs. Over the next two fiscal years, the FY25 Executive Budget will also allocate $4.3 million to the Cultural Development Fund (CDF), which supports over 1,000 cultural nonprofits across the city annually, investing in a wide range of groups that represent the backbone of the city’s remarkable cultural community.

“Our people, arts, and culture are the heart and soul of New York City, and they are the cornerstone of our economic rebound,” said Mayor Adams. “New Yorkers, alongside tourists from every corner of the globe, enjoy our world-class museums, theaters, performing arts centers, and more. Our strong fiscal management has enabled us to put money back into the cultural organizations that do so much for us, and with this investment of more than $22 million we are reaffirming our commitment to this vital sector.”

“New York City must invest in the success of our cultural institutions if we are to remain the cultural capital of the world — continuing to benefit from the estimated $110 billion in annual activity the cultural economy generates for our city,” said Speaker Adams. “Today’s joint announcement with Mayor Adams is an important down payment for our cultural sector in the Executive Budget that establishes a foundation to build upon for the final city budget. Our arts and cultural institutions are essential pillars of our city's communities that the Council has consistently championed adequate funding to support. We look forward to our continued work with the administration and all stakeholders to deliver a budget that invests the necessary funds for a healthy and robust cultural sector.”

“Thanks to our city’s sound fiscal management, we are able to invest in our city’s invaluable cultural groups, ensuring that New York City remains a vibrant hub of creativity, diversity, and expression for all New Yorkers,” said First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. “Our cultural institutions are the lifeblood of New York City, reflecting our city’s diversity and we are proud to continue to support these organizations with a $22 million investment.”

“Art and culture are what make our city unique, driving our economy and strengthening our communities,” said Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development, and Workforce Maria Torres-Springer. “Thanks to strong fiscal stewardship across city government through the unprecedented challenges we've faced, I'm thrilled to announce an investment of more than $22 million for the thousands of creative organizations across the five boroughs. This funding will strengthen organizations of all sizes and will ensure that our vibrant artistic community continues to thrive, inspire, and unite us all.”

“Culture is the heartbeat of New York City, and the cultural institutions that my agency supports across the city are where the real work happens — incubating artists, engaging audiences, and creating community,” said DCLA Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. “We had to tighten our belts along with our fellow agencies in light of the fiscal challenges our city has faced, but we're overjoyed for today's announcement that we'll be able to invest a significant portion of this funding in this year's budget, and in the upcoming years. Culture in New York City is a public-private partnership, and we're proud to remain the largest funder of art and culture in America. We look forward to continuing to work with and investing in our remarkable cultural organizations.”