Mayelah Barrera joins Composer Jaime Lozano & The Familia At Lincoln Center

On Friday, New York City will share in a musical celebration which reflects the immigrant experience. Mayelah Barrera, born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico, will be part of "La Familia," a group of talented singers supporting Jonathan Larson Grant Recipient Jaime Lozano. This presentation will feature compositions from his latest album, "Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2." The concert, a free event open to all, will take place at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center, and offers an opportunity for music enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a diverse blend of Latin genres.

"La Familia" is made up of an impressive lineup of vocalists, including Krystina Alabado ( "Mean Girls") Mayelah Barrera ("El Otro Oz") Florencia Cuenca ("Desaparecidas"), Matías De La Flor ("Camelot") , Robi Hager ("Spring Awakening"), Mauricio Martínez ("ON YOUR FEET!"), Shereen Pimentel ("West Side Story") and Marina Pires( "ON YOUR FEET!"). This group of extraordinary talent promises to deliver an unforgettable and emotional night.

The album, "Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2," paints a vivid picture of the challenges faced by immigrants in the United States. With lyrics that explore the journey of finding a new home, adapting to a new language, confronting discrimination, and pursuing the American dream, the songs resonate deeply with the immigrant community and anyone with an appreciation for genuine storytelling.

Photo Credit: Luana Seu

Mayelah Barrera's journey to the world of musical theater has been nothing short of remarkable. Having relocated from Mexico to New York in 2021 to complete her acting studies, Mayelah quickly formed a beautiful bond with fellow Monterrey native, Jaime Lozano, who has served as a mentor and supporter. Mayelah's dedication and enthusiasm for performing arts paved the way for her involvement in various productions in New York City.

Among the productions in which Mayelah starred in were "El Otro Oz," a Spanish adaptation of "The Wizard of Oz," where she brought life to the iconic character of Dorothy, in this case "Dora". Produced by TheaterWorksUSA, "El Otro Oz" performed in NY venues such as 'El Museo del Barrio' and the 'Queens Theater in the Park. Barrera also went on tour with the company, taking this story to kids all across the country. Another achievement was her performance in "Desaparecidas," a show that explores the systemic oppression of women in the fight to end gender-based violence and the killing of women and girls in Ciudad Juárez, México. Mayelah's performance as 'Fatima' was truthful and captivating, and demonstrated her range as an actress. "Desaparecidas", a tribute to women worldwide, had a sold out run at JACK Brooklyn. Mayelah also starred as 'La Novia' in the production of "Bodas de Sangre", a show that just won a Talía award for Best Ensemble.

"El otro Oz" Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Mayelah's passion for performing arts started at the age of 5 in Mexico, where she performed in a production of "The Sound of Music" and starred as Annie in the musical "Annie." Throughout her teenage years, she continued honing her singing and dancing skills while attending school. Once she finished school, and with the pandemic hitting hard, she decided to pursue virtual studies in acting at AADA New York. As the world reopened, she made her move to New York City to complete her training in person.

¨Desaparecidas¨ Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson

September, will mark two years since Mayelah made her life-altering move to New York to pursue her dreams and make an impact on the musical theater industry.

For those wanting to see Mayelah Barrera, head to Lincoln Center this Friday at 7.30 pm. Prepare to be moved, inspired, and immersed in a musical journey that celebrates the diverse and resilient spirit of immigrants in the United States.