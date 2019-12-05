Max Clayton, Kimberly Marable, Jodi McFadden and Ryan Worsing Announced as The Ensemblist's 2019 Award Winners

The Ensemblist, the online advocate for talented artists working in theatre ensembles, announces the 2019 Ensemblist Award winners: Max Clayton, Kimberly Marable, Jodi McFadden and Ryan Worsing.

Since 2014, The Ensemblist Awards have been bestowed every December to a Broadway performer who "embodies the ensemblist spirit: someone who is talented, skilled, multifaceted, inquisitive and kind." The recipients are always chosen by the previous year's winners as a way for Broadway community members to celebrate artists they respect and admire.

This year's Ensemblist Award recipients were chosen by last year's winners: Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Jenifer Foote (Tootsie), Aaron Kaburick (Mrs. Doubtfire) and Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady). Some of the other 26 previous recipients include Cameron Adams, Linda Mugleston, Gregory Haney, Ryan Steele and Daniel Watts.

Max Clayton is currently stomping the boards of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the ensemble of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. While he made his Broadway debut less than five years ago, Moulin Rouge! marks his seventh Broadway production in less than five years. Kimberly Marable originated the role of Worker 2 in this year's Tony Award-winning musical, Hadestown.

A veteran of The Band's Visit, Jodi McFadden was nominated by her Moulin Rouge! cast mate Jacqueline B. Arnold. Ryan Worsing just finished swinging the Broadway production of The Cher Show this summer. He was nominated by Jenifer Foote who says "Ryan is the true epitome of what I believe it means to be a stellar ensemblist."

Kimberly was nominated by Christian Dante White; " Ive worked with this supernova actress twice and each time Kim was always focused,poised,prepared,consistent, and ferocious onstage. Beyond the stage Kim has such a beautiful heart and giving spirit with community efforts including Broadway Serves. Kim is a superstar and world should know, if you've seen her perform you won't forget her magic!"

Jodi was nominated by Jacqueline B. Arnold, who says " She not just a fabulous performer she's a beautiful human. She truly lives her life through the lens of love and passion. This is true for both her art and daily life."

Ryan was nominated by Jenifer Foote: " What an honor it is to be asked to nominate an Ensemblist for the 2019 Ensemblist Awards and what a no-brainer it is to give this recognition to Ryan Worsing. Ryan is the true epitome of what I believe it means to be a stellar ensemblist. He's a strong and athletic dancer, a beautiful singer, a nuanced and smart actor. There is a calm and brightness in watching Ryan onstage that lets the audience know they are in capable hands. A truly multi-faceted talent, he is as equally adept at being a company's leader as their Dance Captain as he is able to be step so successfully into the shoes of whatever principle role he understudies. But what sets Ryan apart from other talented ensemblists is that his onstage brightness is matched by his backstage positive attitude and ability to connect with every cast and crew member. He has a humble ability to the "the favorite" of every situation in a broadway building. I admire that about him. I feel honored to have worked along side him as well as to adore him from the audience and see how valued he is in our broadway community."

For more information, visit TheEnsemblist.com/Awards.





