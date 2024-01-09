Matthew Morrison, Norm Lewis, Christian Borle and More Will Join American Pops Orchestra for BROADWAY'S LEADING MEN Concert

Join the American Pops Orchestra (APO) for a one-night only concert: BROADWAY’S LEADING MEN: A Musical Celebration! On Saturday, February 3, APO will present some of Broadway’s most celebrated leading men performing hits from an array of Broadway musicals at Cramton Auditorium (2455 6th St).

This performance will be filmed with a live audience to be broadcast on national television later this spring.

Artists will include: Christian Borle (Some Like it Hot!; Smash), Jacob Gutierrez (Aladdin; Dear Edward), Christopher Jackson (Hamilton; And Just Like That..), Telly Leung (Warrior; Aladdin), Norm Lewis (Phantom; Les Misérables), Alexis Michelle (RuPaul's Drag Race; Dragnificent), Matthew Morrison (Glee; Light in the Piazza), Nic Rouleau (Book of Mormon, Uncoupled), André De Shields (Hadestown; Ain’t Misbehavin’), and Paulo Szot (& Juliet, The Metropolitan Opera).

The American Pops Orchestra is dedicated to creating accessible performances and programs, providing various discounts for students, seniors, and community groups. For those interested in a custom group discount for community or student groups, please contact APO at info@theamericanpops.org for more information.