Matthew Bourne's SWAN LAKE, THE CAR MAN, CINDERELLA and ROMEO + JULIET to Stream on BroadwayHD

BroadwayHD today announced they will be bringing four contemporary and thrilling productions by award-winning dance-theatre company New Adventures and acclaimed choreographer Matthew Bourne exclusively to their platform.

On June 17, fans can enjoy the releases of two award-winning and compelling works, which put a spin on beloved classics, including The Car Man, based on Bizet's popular opera Carmen, and Bourne's innovative Tony and Olivier Award-winning production of Swan Lake, the longest running ballet in London's West End and Broadway featuring an all-male cast of dancers. Then on July 15, audiences can experience Matthew Bourne's invigorating reinterpretations of Cinderella, the timeless love story, and Romeo + Juliet.

Sir Matthew Bourne OBE is widely hailed as the UK's most popular and successful choreographer and director. For over 30 years Matthew Bourne and New Adventures, his iconic and ground-breaking British dance-theatre company, have delighted and inspired audiences by retelling stories with a unique theatrical twist. Since 1986, Matthew Bourne has created 12 full-length productions and a triple bill of short works. Perhaps best-known for its now legendary Swan Lake with its corps de ballet of menacing male swans, New Adventures' intriguing twists on the dance classics also include Nutcracker!, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, The Car Man, and Highland Fling, based on La Sylphide and set in contemporary Glasgow. Matthew Bourne is the most decorated Olivier Award Winner and is the only British director to have won the Tony Award for both Best Choreographer and Best Director of a Musical. A pioneer in taking performance to wider audiences through the medium of film, many of New Adventures' productions have been filmed by Illuminations for television broadcast and cinema release.

Matthew Bourne said today: "I am thrilled that New Adventures and BroadwayHD are working together to make our productions available to audiences around the world. Through BroadwayHD's digital platform, we are able to bring our productions to completely new audiences as well as enable audiences familiar with our shows to revisit some of their favourites."

Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, co-founders of BroadwayHD, commented, "As we continue to grow our roster of dance performances, audiences will not want to miss out on these electric and unique takes on classic stories. Matthew Bourne's work is exquisitely done and we are thrilled to bring this collection to a wider audience through our platform."

The stunning Matthew Bourne titles debuting on the service include:

Swan Lake

June 17 - Winner of 30 international theatre awards including an Olivier Award and three Tony Awards, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake is thrilling, audacious, witty and emotive. The show is best known for replacing the female corps de ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered conventions, turned tradition upside down, and took the dance world by storm. Returning with a fresh look for the 21st century, this production still retains the iconic elements of the original production loved by millions around the world. Award-winning designers, Lez Brotherston and Paule Constable, alongside Bourne, have created an exciting re-imagining of the classic production. Matthew Bourne's powerful interpretation of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece is a passionate and contemporary Swan Lake for our times.

The Car Man

June 17 - Loosely based on Bizet's popular opera, Carmen, The Car Man is a signature production from internationally acclaimed choreographer, Matthew Bourne. The familiar 19th Century Spanish cigarette factory becomes a greasy 1960s garage-diner in the American midwest where the dreams and passions of a small town are shattered by the arrival of a handsome stranger. Fuelled by heat and desire, the townsfolk are driven into an unstoppable spiral of greed, lust, betrayal and revenge.

Cinderella

July 15 - Matthew Bourne's Cinderella is a thrilling and evocative love story told in dance. A reinterpretation of the classic fairy tale set in London during the Second World War, it features heart-stopping choreography and vivid, truthful characters. Originally mounted in 1997 but recreated as a completely fresh production in 2017, this is one of New Adventures' most popular and beloved creations.

Romeo + Juliet

July 15 - Matthew Bourne's Romeo + Juliet is a celebration of youthful energy, talent and creativity both on and off stage. Set in 'The Verona Institute' in the not-too-distant future and mysteriously confined against their will by a society that seeks to divide and crush their youthful spirits, Shakespeare's two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare from the Royal Shakespeare Company, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil, and a selection of the world's greatest musicals including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.