Matt Stawski Will Direct New Musical Film MONSTER MASH From Universal Pictures

A new musical film is coming from Universal Pictures, titled Monster Mash!

Deadline reports that the film will be directed by Matt Stawski, with Will Widger writing the script. Temple Hill Entertainment's Marty Bowen is producing.

John Fischer will serve as executive producer with Stawski. Universal's Senior Vice President of Production Jeyun Munford and Creative Executive Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

No further details have been announced about the film, but it will be Stawski's feature directing debut. He is a Grammy nominated music video director who directed Side Effects for Awesomeness TV.

Read more on Deadline.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You