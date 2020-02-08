Matt Stawski Will Direct New Musical Film MONSTER MASH From Universal Pictures
A new musical film is coming from Universal Pictures, titled Monster Mash!
Deadline reports that the film will be directed by Matt Stawski, with Will Widger writing the script. Temple Hill Entertainment's Marty Bowen is producing.
John Fischer will serve as executive producer with Stawski. Universal's Senior Vice President of Production Jeyun Munford and Creative Executive Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.
No further details have been announced about the film, but it will be Stawski's feature directing debut. He is a Grammy nominated music video director who directed Side Effects for Awesomeness TV.
Read more on Deadline.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Quiz: Which BEETLEJUICE Character Are You?
We're celebrating the birthday of Tony nominee Alex Brightman by giving you the chance to see which of Beetlejuice's iconic characters you are with so... (read more)
Jeremy Jordan Responds To Criticism That He's “Too Hot” To Play Seymour In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Look out, look out, look out! With Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan slated to join the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour, Slate i... (read more)
Breaking: Jeremy Jordan Will Take Over as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will take over the role of 'Seymour' in Little Shop of Horrors on March 17 at The... (read more)
Tickets Go On Sale Today at Noon for Actors Fund's RAGTIME Reunion Concert, Starring Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More!
The Actors Fund announced today that following a membership pre-sale period for our Actors Fund members, tickets to the Ragtime Reunion Concert (April... (read more)
Ben Platt, Aaron Tveit, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Katrina Lenk and More Join 20th Annual MISCAST Gala
MCC Theater (Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey, and Will Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) has announced the all-star lineup of per... (read more)
Photo Flash: Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan Rehearse for FROZEN!
Let the storm rage on because we're getting a look inside rehearsals as Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan prepare to join the Broadway co... (read more)
We're celebrating the birthday of Tony nominee Alex Brightman by giving you the chance to see which of Beetlejuice's iconic characters you are with so... (read more)
Jeremy Jordan Responds To Criticism That He's “Too Hot” To Play Seymour In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Look out, look out, look out! With Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan slated to join the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour, Slate i... (read more)
Breaking: Jeremy Jordan Will Take Over as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will take over the role of 'Seymour' in Little Shop of Horrors on March 17 at The... (read more)
Tickets Go On Sale Today at Noon for Actors Fund's RAGTIME Reunion Concert, Starring Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More!
The Actors Fund announced today that following a membership pre-sale period for our Actors Fund members, tickets to the Ragtime Reunion Concert (April... (read more)
Ben Platt, Aaron Tveit, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Katrina Lenk and More Join 20th Annual MISCAST Gala
MCC Theater (Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey, and Will Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) has announced the all-star lineup of per... (read more)
Photo Flash: Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan Rehearse for FROZEN!
Let the storm rage on because we're getting a look inside rehearsals as Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan prepare to join the Broadway co... (read more)