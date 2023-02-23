Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Materials For The Arts Presents TO SHED NEW LIGHT By Artist-In-Residence Cecilia Andre

André had unlimited access to the vast array of donated supplies in MFTA's 35,000 square-foot-warehouse to use in her solo exhibition.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Materials For The Arts Presents TO SHED NEW LIGHT By Artist-In-Residence Cecilia Andre

Materials for the Arts (MFTA), a program of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs will present To Shed New Light, a solo exhibition of multi-media works by artist Cecilia André and curated by Mina Warchavchik Hugerth, on view now through March 10, 2023 at the Materials for the Arts Gallery.

André's residency at MFTA begin in October of 2022. As an MFTA Artist-in-Residence, André had unlimited access to the vast array of donated supplies in MFTA's 35,000 square-foot-warehouse to use in her solo exhibition.

With To Shed New Light, Cecilia André transforms MFTA's gallery into an immersive, illuminated dreamscape of colorful paintings and assemblage works. While wandering through the aisles of the MFTA warehouse, the artist became captivated by the objects, from tiny seashells to decorative vases, and the stories to be told, creating a whimsical and imaginative exhibition where wire binding from spiral notebooks becomes a playful sculpture, thin straws appear like tall green grass shrouding a tiny figurine, and reams of bright green vinyl cascade from a lampshade in a work evoking a jellyfish.

"Working at Materials for the Arts was a dream," said Cecilia André, MFTA Artist-in-Residence. "It was incredible to work in an environment where reuse and upcycling materials was essential to the residency and not an afterthought. In addition to allowing myself to become lost in the warehouse's objects, I was inspired to repurpose some of my older paintings to become a part of the exhibition, creating new perspective, dimension, and meaning to my previous works."


"Cecilia André brought out the magic of reusing found objects to make art," said John Cloud Kaiser, MFTA Gallery Director. "Her lovingly detailed assemblages of tiny toys, colored plastic, found containers and more offer a dynamic contrast to the giant panels of paintings wrapped in translucent fabric, glowing shelves of colored glowing sculptures, and her circular art collage paintings containing everything from jewelry, to embroideries, to natural materials."

André's solo show at MFTA is a part of her continued exploration of transparent materials, light, and reflections. The artist often examines the ways light cast through transparent objects can produce mesmerizing colorful shadows. In her curatorial statement, Mina Warchavchik Hugerth writes that "Cecilia André literally and figuratively sheds new light" with her work. "Each assemblage beckons closer inspection to reveal tiny details, stories meshed together by delicate interventions. Their complete installation suggests a step back to take it all in."

To Shed New Light by Cecilia André is on view at Materials for the Arts on Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm. This exhibition is free and open to the public. To learn more visit MFTA's website.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Mandy Gonzalez, Robin De Jesús, & More To Star In AZUL EP Release Concert Photo
Mandy Gonzalez, Robin De Jesús, & More To Star In AZUL EP Release Concert
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Mandy Gonzalez (In The Heights, Wicked, Hamilton), Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús (In the Heights, La Cage aux Folles, The Boys in the Band) Katerina McCrimmon (The Rose Tattoo), Robi Hager (Spring Awakening) & More in the AZUL EP Release Concert.
Video: Warren Carlyle & Sierra Boggess Are Bringing THE SECRET GARDEN Back to Life Photo
Video: Warren Carlyle & Sierra Boggess Are Bringing THE SECRET GARDEN Back to Life
In this video, watch as Sierra Boggess and Warren Carlyle chat about bringing The Secret Garden back to life onstage at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.
Katie Holmes & More to Join THE WANDERERS Conversation Photo
Katie Holmes & More to Join THE WANDERERS Conversation
The cast of Anna Ziegler’s The Wanderers, including Sarah Cooper, Katie Holmes, and Dave Klasko, and playwright, Anna Ziegler, will take part in a post-performance conversation in March. See how to purchase tickets!
Ashley Park Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three Photo
Ashley Park Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three
Ashley Park has joined the third season of Only Murders in the Building. Park will play the recurring character of Broadway ingenue Kimber, as the new season will be centered around a Broadway show. Park joins Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, and Andrea Martin, plus series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals for BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN'Photos: Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals for BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN'
February 23, 2023

Get a first look at rehearsal photos for Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’!
Viola Davis, Jeff Daniels, Billy Porter And More Among 2023 Audie Award FinalistsViola Davis, Jeff Daniels, Billy Porter And More Among 2023 Audie Award Finalists
February 23, 2023

Today, the Audio Publishers Association (APA) announced finalists for the 2023 Audie Awards®, the premier awards program recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Winners across 26 competitive categories will be revealed at the Audie Awards Gala on March 28. The ceremony will be streamed to the public from Chelsea Piers’ Pier Sixty in NYC. 
Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque Will Make Her Broadway Debut as Satine in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALJoanna 'JoJo' Levesque Will Make Her Broadway Debut as Satine in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
February 23, 2023

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' beginning Tuesday, April 11.
Lilli Cooper, Raúl Esparza, Benjamin Pajak and More Will Lead OLIVER! at New York City CenterLilli Cooper, Raúl Esparza, Benjamin Pajak and More Will Lead OLIVER! at New York City Center
February 23, 2023

Casting has been announced for the New York City Center production of Oliver! Learn more about the show, and who will be leading the iconic cast here!
Now Hiring: Vocalists, Teaching Artists, and More - BroadwayWorld ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Vocalists, Teaching Artists, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
February 23, 2023

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 2/23/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
share