Materials For The Arts Presents THE WAREHOUSE By MFTA Artist-in-Residence Woomin Kim

Materials for the Arts will present The Warehouse, a solo exhibition by MFTA Artist-in-Residence Woomin Kim.

A Queens-based Korean textile artist, Kim often examines urban spaces and immigrant experiences, weaving her own interpretations into textile and sculptural works. For her exhibition at MFTA, Kim found boundless inspiration from MFTA's warehouse itself, an expansive 35,000-square-foot space filled with a diverse variety of free supplies supporting New York City's arts community. Featuring large-scale quilted works of MFTA's space and materials, The Warehouse is a rich and vibrant homage to the creative spirit that pulsates throughout MFTA, capturing the essence of the space and the materials it houses.

“Artists like Woomin Kim are what make New York such a vibrant creative capital, and we're proud to support her and so many artists through our remarkable Materials for the Arts program,” said NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. “This amazing exhibition of textile artwork by Kim shows the full potential of creative reuse - I encourage all New Yorkers to plan their visit today!”

“My residency at the Materials for the Arts was a truly unique and wholesome experience. The warehouse is a place where resources and inspiration never run out,” said Woomin Kim. “Working and connecting with the staff, volunteers, educators and artists at the warehouse, I learned a lot and was inspired by MFTA's mission of recycling, education, supporting art and serving the community.”

“A part of our process in choosing artists for our program involves studio visits,” said MFTA Executive Director Tara Sansone. “As soon as I stepped into Woomin's studio, I knew she would flourish at MFTA, as fabric scrap is an abundant material in the warehouse. We knew that Woomin's artwork would inspire students, teachers and other artists who walked through the gallery, to use fabric scrap as an art material. Each artist that comes through our program finds different ways to harness the vast array materials available in our space. We were so excited to have Woomin, a textile artist, craft extraordinary works with our fabrics—particularly the fabric scraps, which often become a contributor to landfill waste. Each textile piece she's created for ‘The Warehouse' encapsulates the essence of our ever-changing aisles, becoming a beautiful time capsule of our dynamic space.”

Kim's tapestries are imaginative compositions of texture, color, and dimension, meticulously crafted to include representations of MFTA's eclectic array of supplies: from costumes to ribbons, mannequin parts to props, and a whimsical carousel horse, each element carefully integrated into mesmerizing scenes. Select items from the warehouse are included in display cases in the exhibition to bring added context to her textile works. Through her art, Kim invites viewers to embark on a journey through the isolated sections of the warehouse, each section a meditation on the materials and their boundless potential.

Kim brings a delightful playfulness to her artistic interpretations, skillfully navigating the realm of materials through the medium of fabrics. Sometimes constructing objects from cut-out fabric, while other times playfully sewing full-scale dance costumes and gloves into her pieces, like in her works "The Warehouse: Racks" and “The Warehouse: Bins,” which create a whimsical dance between the tactile and the visual.

A selection of her works, capture nearly identical scenes in both daylight and darkness, employing a clever interplay of moved or replaced objects. Examples of this captivating technique can be observed in “The Warehouse: Shelf with a Fish” and “The Warehouse: Shelf with a Plant Fabric.” Through the use of dark and light fabrics, Kim suggests the dynamic ebb and flow of items within the warehouse—some taken away, others added—offering a compelling portrayal of the ever-changing nature of the space.

During her residency, Woomin Kim explored ways of making her art inclusive for audiences with diverse abilities. As a testament to this commitment, she has incorporated an interactive tactile piece that encourages visitors to engage through touch and feel. In the hustle and bustle of New York City, Woomin extends a heartfelt invitation to pause and engage in contemplation, offering a grounding and healing experience.

The Warehouse by Woomin Kim opened earlier this month and will remain on view at Materials for the Arts through Friday, April 12, 2024. The MFTA Gallery welcomes visitors Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm. Admission to this exhibition is free and open to the public.

About Woomin Kim

Woomin Kim is a Korean artist currently based in Queens, NY. Through her textile and sculptural projects, she examines the pre-existing narratives of urban landscapes and immigrant life offering her own version that feels more personal and accurate.

Kim has participated in exhibitions and residencies at the Bronx Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Noguchi Museum, Art Omi, Queens Museum, and the Wassaic Project. She has received fellowships and awards from the Joan Mitchell Foundation, Noguchi Museum and Bronx Museum. Her works have been featured in The New York Times, Hyperallergic, Juxtapoz and BOMB Magazine. Kim received her B.F.A from Seoul National University and M.F.A. from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

About Materials for the Arts (MFTA)

A program of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, with support from the Department of Education and Friends of Materials for the Arts, MFTA is NYC's largest reuse center supporting nonprofits with arts programming, public schools, and City agencies. On average MFTA collects about 1.5 million pounds of supplies each year which it provides, free of charge, to its member organizations. In addition to providing materials, MFTA has the MFTA Education Center, Gallery, Artist-in-Residence and Designer-in-Residence programs, and Third Thursday public programming, which are supported by Friends of Materials for the Arts. Learn more at www.materialsforthearts.org.