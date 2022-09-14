Materials For The Arts Hosts Annual “Back To School Shopping Spree,' Distributing Free Supplies To Nyc Public School Teachers

On September 13, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo, Materials for the Arts (MFTA) Executive Director Tara Sansone, and NYC Department of Education Office of Arts and Special Projects Executive Director Paul Thompson officially kicked off MFTA's annual Back to School Shopping Spree.

For the 2022 Back to School Shopping Spree, teachers in all subject areas are invited to access the vast array of free supplies available in MFTA's 35,000 square-foot warehouse. From basics like paper and markers to more unusual items like movie props and mannequins, MFTA is a go-to source of free supplies for NYC teachers, nonprofits, agencies, and arts groups.

Educators who want to join the spree can visit MFTA's website and schedule an appointment online. While the Back to School Shopping Spree continues through September 29, teachers are welcome to visit MFTA for free supplies all year long.



"We are thrilled that class is back in session and to celebrate we're inviting educators to our 'Back to School Shopping Spree' to give them the tools they need to bring engaging arts activities into the classroom," said NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. "The Materials for the Arts warehouse is a treasure trove of essential supplies and unusual objects, and the MFTA Education Center serves as an incredible resource for teachers seeking to integrate creative reuse into their classroom. With our colleagues at MFTA and the Department of Education, we're committed to giving our students access to the extraordinary power of the arts to inspire the next generation of artists and creative thinkers."



"We are overjoyed to host our annual 'Back to School Shopping Spree' in the MFTA warehouse once again," said MFTA Executive Director Tara Sansone. "Materials for the Arts is an extraordinary resource for teachers looking to infuse their lessons with engaging, hands-on arts projects. I'm always amazed by the incredible exhibitions, theater productions, murals, and visual arts projects that students and teachers create using supplies they discover in our warehouse. We're thrilled to welcome teachers to 'shop' at Materials for the Arts as they prepare for the start of the school year."



"The New York City public schools are thrilled to continue supporting Materials for the Arts. Materials for the Arts provides free resources to our schools and teachers to support student art-making. We are grateful to the Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo and MFTA Executive Director Tara Sansone for this fruitful collaboration that impacts students across the city," said Executive Director of the DOE Office of Arts and Special Projects, Paul J. Thompson.



"I'm thrilled that this great program is returning just in time for the start of the new school year," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "Arts are a critical aspect of our children's education. Teachers deserve to have access to the best materials available so that they can provide our students with the best experience possible. To our teachers: we thank you for your work. Enjoy your shopping spree in Long Island City!"

MFTA welcomes teachers to visit the warehouse all year long. But the Back to School Shopping Spree provides an opportunity for them to start the school year with fresh supplies, and to learn about the wide range of resources available through the MFTA Education Center.

These include creative reuse field trips, in-school residencies, and professional development classes, through which teachers can earn P-Credits and CTLE hours (MFTA's fall professional development courses begin September 24; learn more here). The MFTA Online Education Center - created as a remote resource during the pandemic - continues to offer diverse, engaging creative reuse lesson plans and activities that educators can access free of charge.