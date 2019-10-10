Mary Bridget Davies To Release STAY WITH ME: THE REIMAGINED SONGS OF JERRY RAGOVOY January 2020

Broadway Records and its affiliate 1650 Records (a new label founded by the Grammy Award-winning president of Broadway Records, Van Dean) and LOML Records announced today that they will release Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies' upcoming album "Stay With Me: The Reimagined Songs of Jerry Ragovoy" in January 2020. The first "double-sided" single from the album will be released on October 25th, 2019, which includes the never before released "The Right Of Way" and a Ragovoy classic: "Stay With Me." The album is currently available for pre-order at: https://www.broadwayrecords.com/cds/mary-bridget-davies-stay-with-me-the-reimagined-songs-of-jerry-ragovoy.

Broadway Records, 1650 Records and LOML Records also announced that Mary Bridget Davies will be performing songs from her upcoming album on October 26th, 8:00pm, at Le Poisson Rouge, a day after the single release date. The show will be open to the public and tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mary-bridget-davies-album-release-concert-tickets-75770496595.

The upcoming album will consist of some other previously unreleased Jerry Ragovoy songs including "Master Of Disguise," and new arrangements of classics such as "As Long As I Have You" and "Move Me No Mountain".

Mary Bridget Davies fans can also see her sing some of Jerry Ragovoy's greatest hits such as "Stay With Me," "Piece of My Heart," and "Cry Baby" in the cinema release of the acclaimed Broadway musical, A Night With Janis Joplin, recorded live by BroadwayHD and distributed by CineLife Entertainment® for one-week only beginning November 5th. For locations and showtimes visit: https://www.cinelifeentertainment.com/event/a-night-with-janis-joplin/.





