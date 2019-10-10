Mary Bridget Davies To Release STAY WITH ME: THE REIMAGINED SONGS OF JERRY RAGOVOY January 2020
Broadway Records and its affiliate 1650 Records (a new label founded by the Grammy Award-winning president of Broadway Records, Van Dean) and LOML Records announced today that they will release Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies' upcoming album "Stay With Me: The Reimagined Songs of Jerry Ragovoy" in January 2020. The first "double-sided" single from the album will be released on October 25th, 2019, which includes the never before released "The Right Of Way" and a Ragovoy classic: "Stay With Me." The album is currently available for pre-order at: https://www.broadwayrecords.com/cds/mary-bridget-davies-stay-with-me-the-reimagined-songs-of-jerry-ragovoy.
Broadway Records, 1650 Records and LOML Records also announced that Mary Bridget Davies will be performing songs from her upcoming album on October 26th, 8:00pm, at Le Poisson Rouge, a day after the single release date. The show will be open to the public and tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mary-bridget-davies-album-release-concert-tickets-75770496595.
The upcoming album will consist of some other previously unreleased Jerry Ragovoy songs including "Master Of Disguise," and new arrangements of classics such as "As Long As I Have You" and "Move Me No Mountain".
Mary Bridget Davies fans can also see her sing some of Jerry Ragovoy's greatest hits such as "Stay With Me," "Piece of My Heart," and "Cry Baby" in the cinema release of the acclaimed Broadway musical, A Night With Janis Joplin, recorded live by BroadwayHD and distributed by CineLife Entertainment® for one-week only beginning November 5th. For locations and showtimes visit: https://www.cinelifeentertainment.com/event/a-night-with-janis-joplin/.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Complete casting has been announced today for the holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, coming to Broadway this holiday season for eight weeks only,... (read more)
Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen to Star in Site-Specific Reading of FUN HOME
Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company will host a one night only benefit reading of the Tony Award winning musical Fun Home. Tony Award nominees Jenn C... (read more)
Kathleen Marshall To Direct And Choreograph SIDEWAYS: THE MUSICAL
Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Kathleen Marshall will join novelist/librettist Rex Pickett and composer Anthony Leigh Adams in collaboratin... (read more)
Bailey McCall to Lead WAITRESS on Tour; Full New Cast
The diner is a?oeOpening Upa?? with a full cast for the upcoming National Touring Production of WAITRESS, the Hilarious Hit Broadway Musical from Gram... (read more)
Jackie Evancho, Eden Espinosa, Jeanna De Waal and More to Star in GET JACK In Concert
A concert of songs from the new rock musical thriller, GET JACK will be presented Tuesday October 29th, 2019 at 7pm on Stage 2 at Rockwood Music Hall ... (read more)
Courtney Reed Will Return To ALADDIN
Aladdin will welcome back Broadway's original Jasmine, Courtney Reed, for a limited run! Reed will assume the role from Wednesday, October 16th throug... (read more)