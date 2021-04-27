Mary Beth Peil, Alfred Enoch, and More Will Lead 'Spotlight on Plays' WATCH ON THE RHINE

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The "Spotlight on Plays" series announces the full company for Lillian Hellman's Watch on the Rhine starring Academy award winner Ellen Burstyn, Alan Cox, Sasha Diamond, Alfred Enoch, Carla Gugino, Luca Padovan, Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil, Gabriella Pizzolo, Neel Sethi & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos, directed by Sarna Lapine. Watch on the Rhine will premiere on Thursday, May 13 at 8PM EST/5PM PST and will be available for a limited time only.

The next event in the series, Paula Vogel's The Baltimore Waltz, debuts Thursday, April 29 at 8PM EST/5PM PST, starring Brandon Burton and Emmy Award winners Eric McCormack and Mary-Louise Parker.

Proceeds benefit The Actors Fund.

Lileana Blain-Cruz (Marys Seacole) directs Brandon Burton as "The Third Man," Eric McCormack as "Carl," and Mary-Louise Parker as "Anna."

Paula Vogel's comic and dramatic fantasia based on the love and adventures of a brother and sister, one of whom has a fatal disease. Winner of the 1992 Obie Award for Best New American Play.

Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park....) directs Ellen Burstyn as "Fanny" Alan Cox as "Kurt," Sasha Diamond as "Marthe," Alfred Enoch as "David," Carla Gugino as "Sara," Luca Padovan as "Bodo," Mary Beth Peil as "Anise," Gabriella Pizzolo as "Babbette," Neel Sethi as "Joshua" & Jeremy Shamos as "Teck."

Written and set during the rise of Hitler's Germany, Watch on the Rhine is a play about an American family, suddenly awakened to the danger threatening its liberty. Lillian Hellman's powerful drama won the 1941 New York Drama Critics Circle Award.

For a sneak peeks and more exclusive content, go to Broadway's Best Shows.

The star-studded series will continue this spring with Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy, starring Audra McDonald, directed by Kenny Leon (A Soldier's Play); Dear Elizabeth by Sarah Ruhl, starring Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline, directed by Kate Whoriskey (Ruined); and The Sisters Rosensweig by Wendy Wasserstein, starring Kathryn Hahn, directed by Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County).

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed on Stellar at 8PM EST/5PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Season subscriptions for all seven plays are available now for $49 on Broadways Best Shows. Individual tickets can be purchased for $10-15. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.