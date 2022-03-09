Martha Graham Dance Company's 2022 Season Gala Announced, April 7

The Martha Graham Dance Company's 2022 Season Gala will be held on Thursday, April 7, at 7pm.

This special gala evening is hosted by esteemed journalist Alina Cho and honors five trailblazing women: Tracy Richelle High, Partner, S&C Litigation Group; Dr. Kathrin U. Jansen, Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer Inc.; Jackie-Michelle Martinez, activist and member of the FDNY, Jane Edison Stevenson, Vice Chair, Korn Ferry; and renowned flutist Carol Wincenc.

The evening will begin with a performance by the Martha Graham Dance Company at New York City Center featuring CAVE, a new work created for the Company by internationally acclaimed choreographer Hofesh Shechter with special guest Daniil Simkin; Ritual to the Sun from Graham's 1981 work Acts of Light; and an excerpt from the new Canticle for Innocent Comedians inspired by the themes and format of Graham's 1952 work and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh with eight other extraordinary choreographers. Dinner and dancing will follow at The Metropolitan Club.

Proceeds support the creation of new works and the preservation of Martha Graham masterpieces.

Gala Committee:

2022 Gala Committee Chair: Barbara Cohen. Choreographer Hosts: Barbara and Rodgin Cohen, Judith G. Schlosser, Inger K. Witter. Dancer Hosts: Tee Scatuorchio and Michael Becker, Philip and Amy Blumenthal, Matthew and Jenna Dapolito, First Republic Bank, Christine Jowers and Rob Friedman, Eng Kian Ooi and Marius Meland, Korn Ferry, Lorraine S. Oler and John S. B. Oler, Pfizer, Jane Edison Stevenson, Ellis Wood and Peter Nakada. Sponsor Patrons: Javier Morgado, LaRue and Archibald Allen, Donald J. Rose, MD, and Victoria Lasdon Rose, Lori and Michael Sackler.

Martha Graham Dance Company Board of Trustees: Lorraine S. Oler, Chair; Javier Morgado, Vice-Chair; Inger Witter, President; Barbara Cohen, Development Chair; Judith G. Schlosser, Board Chair Emeritus; LaRue Allen, Executive Director; Janet Eilber, Artistic Director; Amy Blumenthal, Matthew Dapolito, Christine Jowers, Con Way Ling, Jayne Millard, Nichole Perkins, Stephen M. Rooks, Lori Sackler, Tee Scatuorchio, Ellis Wood.

Tickets from $1,000 are available through the Martha Graham Dance Company office at (212) 229-9200 x29 or www.marthagraham.org/gala.

Performance-only tickets are also available and can be purchased online at www.nycitycenter.org.stapleton.janet@gmail.com