Mark Ronson Is Ready For a BARBIE Musical: 'I'm Just Waiting For the Call'

Barbie soundtrack producer Mark Ronson is "absolutely" ready to bring the hit film to the stage.

After "I'm Just Ken" won the Critics Choice Award for Best Original song, Ronson hopped on to the recent speculation about a musical adaptation.

“I’m just waiting for the call,” he told US Weekly. “It would be amazing. Greta [Gerwig] basically made a musical that’s without calling it a musical, so we would love it.”

The producer discussed how "I'm Just Ken" was the perfect combination of comedy and music for him, paving the way for Ryan Gosling's accalimed performance.

“I think that we love music so much and we also love comedy. That’s our other bomb, but we’ve never been able to merge them,” he continued, saying that the script “so inspiring," which led the song to “came to us pretty quickly.”

Recently, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, and America Ferrera discussed the possibility of a musical, with Gerwig saying that "nothing" would make her happier.

"Trust me ... this is not the first time we've thought of it, yeah," Robbie said. "It's so fun when you can turn everything into a big, crazy musical number. Everything is infinitely more fun."

"A lot," Gerwig continued, nodding to Fererra as they have seemingly discussed the possibility at length. "I'm deeply [in] love [with] musicals. Also, America's performed in musicals!"

Ronson's soundtrack for the film also boasts several songs that would fit right in on stage, including Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and Lizzo's "Pink," which narrates the opening scene of the film.

Barbie is now available to stream on Max.

Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment