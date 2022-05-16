Mark DeGarmo Dance Continues its 2022 Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change through June 2022, featuring International, U.S., New York City Emerging, BIPOC performing artists on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 7PM ET on Zoom: a sharing of works-in-progress with a facilitated audience response curated and facilitated by dancer, choreographer, writer, researcher, and Founder, Executive & Artistic Director of MDD Dr. Mark DeGarmo.

Tickets by Donation:

Online:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mdds-virtual-salon-performance-series-june-2nd-2022-tickets-215655560587

Mark DeGarmo Dance continues its transcultural transdisciplinary Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change 2022 to an international audience on Zoom with performances featuring global performing artists from Belo Horizonte, Brazil; Taoyuan City, Taiwan; and Montclair & Jersey City, NJ-- Chien Ying-Hsuan (Taoyuan City, Taiwan), Kamalaksi Rupini (Belo Horizonte, Brazil), Keivonte Newbell (Jersey City, NJ) and Erin Carlisle Norton (Montclair, NJ) on Thursday June 2nd at 7PM ET. Each performance is curated and includes audience response supported, encouraged, and facilitated by Dr. Mark DeGarmo.

Founded in 2010, MDD's Salon Performance Series for Social Change provides a curated opportunity to view, engage with, and demystify original dance and movement works-in-progress of selected guest artists. The 2020-21 season featured 263 artists/performers in 12 salons from 23 countries and 16 U.S. states held virtually on Zoom.

Mark DeGarmo Dance supports under-resourced and under-recognized dance and movement artists based in New York City, the U.S., and internationally. MDD's immediate pivot to live virtual programming since March 2020 has led the fields of dance, performing arts, education, and nonprofit organizations from the beginning of the pandemic. MDD's webinar on navigating live remote teaching with New York City public elementary schools and students for the National Dance Education Organization for 150 U.S. dance educators in June 2020 exemplifies its commitment to dance in all of its forms for all audiences locally, nationally, and internationally.

Dancer/performer, choreographer, writer, and researcher Mark DeGarmo curates the series and supports and facilitates audience response as part of each salon. DeGarmo guides discourse among the artists and audience members and encourages the public to actively participate in the development of original works-in-progress and understanding of dance as an accessible transcultural transdisciplinary art form and an essential part of humankind's cultural heritage.

https://markdegarmodance.org

About the Artists

Ying-Hsuan Chien received a postgraduate degree in contemporary dance from London Contemporary Dance School (2018) and a BFA in dance from Taipei National University of the Arts, Taiwan (2017). She attended Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival as an Ann & Weston Hicks Choreography Fellow (2018). She will attend Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival 2022 with an individual mentorship with Taiwanese movie director Huang Hsin-yao.

Keivonte Newbell, hails from Nashville,TN and currently lives in Jersey City, NJ. He has been a tri-state resident since September 2019 after accepting a Muniz & Makers dance company contract. He dances with Muniz & Makers but also Vashti Dance & Theatre & Siren.

Erin Carlisle Norton leads The Moving Architects, an all-female dance company that focuses on connecting people intimately to dance through community-based and collaborative projects and programming in the areas of performance, education, and public discourse. The NJ and NYC-based company has taught and performed regionally, nationally, and internationally.

Karen Veloso (aka Kamalaksi Rupini) is a Belo Horizonte-based Brazilian dancer, teacher, scholar, researcher, choreographer, and actress. She earned a masters degree in performing arts. Dedicated to Indian classical dance, her work explores tradition and innovation.

Founded in 1987, Mark DeGarmo Dance is a leading New York nonprofit dance organization that educates New York City communities and children; creates, performs, and disseminates original artistic work; and builds intercultural community through dance arts. MDD commits its resources to serving social justice, equity, and equality issues across multiple fronts through dance arts in NYC, the U.S., and internationally. MDD celebrates its 35th Anniversary in 2022.

Mark DeGarmo, Ph.D., B.F.A. is a New York City-based dancer/performer, choreographer, writer, and researcher who hails from a rural New York State farming community. He is Founder, Executive & Artistic Director of Mark DeGarmo Dance. DanceTeacher Magazine highlighted DeGarmo's accomplishments in its June 2017 cover feature article and the Martha Hill Dance Fund recognized his achievements with its 2015 Mid-Career Award.

Ticketing by donation:

EventBrite (see links above)

Contact info@markdegarmodance.org if $1US minimum is not possible for you to donate.