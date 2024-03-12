Marisha Wallace Won't Know About Olivier Nomination Until She Leaves BIG BROTHER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



While nominees like Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Scherzinger found out about their Olivier Award nominations this morning, Marisha Wallace won't know about hers for a while.

The Broadway and West Star is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre. However, since she is currently competing on Celebrity Big Brother, she won't find out about the nomination until she leaves the house.

After joining celebrities like Sharon Osbourne in the house on March 4, Wallace is completely shut out from the world until she is evicted from or wins the game. It could take up to 10 days for her to receive the news if she makes it to the finale.

While houseguests on the game are occasionally notified about big news from the outside world, the Celebrity Big Brother X account has indicated that Wallace will not be told about her nomination until she exits the house.

New episodes of Celebrity Big Brother air every night on ITV1 at 9:00 pm GMT. Check out the full list of Olivier Award nominations here.

Today in things that could only happen on Celebrity Big Brother... Marisha has been nominated for an Olivier Award, but won't even know until she leaves the House! #CBBUK — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 12, 2024

Aside from her acclaimed performance as Miss Adelaide, Wallace is best known for having starred in Something Rotten, Dreamgirls, Waitress and the role of Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray.

Her performance as Miss Adelaide at The Bridge Theatre also earned her a Best Musical Performance nomination at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards. In 2022, she starred in the smash-hit Oklahoma! at the Young Vic, earning herself an Olivier Award and Evening Standard Theatre Award nomination.

Marisha toured her album and EP around the UK in 2021, whilst also making her TV debut starring in season 2 of Netflix's Feel Good, and fronting a Charlotte Tilbury campaign.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan