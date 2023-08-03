Marin Ireland, Zachary James & Erik Lochtefeld to Star in SPAIN at Second Stage Theater

Second Stage Theater has revealed the cast for SPAIN by Jen Silverman and directed by Tyne Rafaeli. The company will feature Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland (Reasons to Be Pretty, “Sneaky Pete”), Zachary James (Addams Family, South Pacific), and Erik Lochtefeld (2ST’s Metamorphoses, King Kong). Two additional roles will be announced in the coming weeks.

This limited engagement will begin previews on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 and will officially open Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

SPAIN is the recipient of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation Theatre Visions Fund award and is generously supported with a gift from MacPac Entertainment LLC. SPAIN is a Second Stage commission, supported by the New American Voices Fund.

Step into a sophisticated, slippery world where the line between truth and fiction is all in the packaging. It's 1936, and a pair of passionate filmmakers have landed their next big project: a sweeping Spanish Civil War film with the potential to change American hearts and minds. It just happens to be bankrolled by the KGB. This seductive and funny new play about the art of propaganda and the dangerous ongoing Disinformation Age explores how art can change the world—for better and worse.

SPAIN features scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and original music and sound design by Daniel Kluger. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MARIN IRELAND

(Helen) has been nominated for multiple Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics, and Broadway League Awards. She was also nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in Neil Labute’s Reasons to Be Pretty on Broadway. In her film work, Marin was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Noah Buschel’s film Glass Chin. She has also appeared in Taylor Sheridan’s Lionsgate feature Hell or High Water, Martin Scorsese’s film The Irishman, Noah Buschel’s film The Man in The Woods, Bryan Bertino’s film The Dark and The Wicked, Paul Harrill’s film Light from Light, David Prior’s FOX feature The Empty Man, and Matt Ross’s film 28 Hotel Rooms. Marin is best known for her work in television starring in the Amazon series “Sneaky Pete,” the FX series “Y: The Last Man,” and season 2 of the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy.” She also starred in the NBC mini-series “The Slap” and has appeared in HBO’s “Girls,” Showtime’s “Master of Sex,” and “Homeland,” among others. Ireland will next be seen starring in Ridley Scott’s upcoming series “Sinking Spring” for Apple TV+ and starring in 20th Century’s feature The Boogeyman.

ZACHARY JAMES

(Karl). Broadway: Addams Family, South Pacific, Coram Boy. TV: “Succession,” “Blacklist,” “Law & Order,” “30 Rock,” “SNL,” “Murphy Brown.” Opera/Concert: Metropolitan Opera, English National Opera, LA Opera, Teatro Real, Opera Queensland, Opera Philadelphia, Dallas Opera, NY Philharmonic, NHK Symphony Tokyo, Philadelphia Orchestra, and others. 2022 Grammy Award Winner, BroadwayWorld Vocalist of the Decade, Classical Post Most Innovative Artist, Verismo Magazine Breakout Artist, Opera Wire 30 Most Influential LGBTQ+ Artists. Albums: Intergalactic, Exordium, Impossible Dream, Call Out, Wonder & Joy @theofficialzacharyjames. www.ZachJames.com.

ERIK LOCHTEFELD

(John Dos Passos). Second Stage: Metamorphoses, Notebooks of Leonardo Da Vinci. Broadway: King Kong, Misery, Metamorphoses. Off-Broadway: Unknown Soldier (Playwrights Horizons), Macbeth (CSC), Napoli, Brooklyn (Roundabout), The Light Years (Playwrights), A Funny Thing…of NYC (MCC), Stupid F***ing Bird (The Pearl), Small Mouth Sounds (Ars Nova), Row After Row (Women’s Project), Melancholy Play (13P), February House (Public Theater). TV/Film: “Law & Order,” “Blacklist,” “Madam Secretary,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He is married to playwright Laura Eason. www.eriklochtefeld.com

JEN SILVERMAN

(Playwright) is a playwright, novelist, and screenwriter. Plays include Spain; Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties; The Moors; The Roommate; Witch; and Highway Patrol. Books include the novel We Play Ourselves, and story collection The Island Dwellers; Jen’s next novel is forthcoming from Random House in 2024. Jen is a three-time MacDowell Fellow and a member of New Dramatists. Honors include fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim. Jen also writes for TV and film.

TYNE RAFAELI

(Director) is a Drama Desk Award-nominated director whose work spans theater, TV, film, and audio. Tyne is currently co-producing and directing “Vantage,” a new scripted audio series with Emmy Rossum’s company. Recent theatre directing credits include Keith Bunin’s The Coast Starlight (Lincoln Center), Brian Watkins’ Epiphany (Lincoln Center), Sylvia Khoury’s Power Strip (LCT3), Selling Kabul (Playwright’s Horizons, Williamstown Theatre Festival), Ming Peiffer’s Usual Girls (Roundabout), and Craig Lucas’s I Was Most Alive With You (Playwright’s Horizons). TV directing credits include “The Good Fight” (Paramount +), “Single Drunk Female” (Hulu) and “Evil” (Paramount +). Tyne has directed multiple original scripted series for Audible including The Miranda Obsession by Jen Silverman starring Rachel Brosnahan. Tyne is an alumni of the WP Directing Lab and recipient of the SDCF Sir John Gielgud Fellowship.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single tickets for SPAIN will go on sale at a later date. Currently, Season Subscriptions are available: full season 5 Show packages are $445; 3 Show packages are $350. For those 30 years of age and younger, Flip the Script 5 Show packages are $150. To purchase a subscription, please visit Click Here or call 212-246-4422. Subscribers receive early access to a winter festival of plays and readings by new American writers.

ABOUT SECOND STAGE THEATER

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, SECOND STAGE THEATER operates three New York City venues, exclusively dedicated to producing living American playwrights.

Among Second Stage’s 180 productions are the 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis; the 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; the 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes; Mary Page Marlowe by Tracy Letts; The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown; Dogfight by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan; Dear Evan Hansen by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson; Clyde’s and By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage; Trust and Lonely, I’m Not by Paul Weitz;Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz; Everyday Rapture and Whorl Inside a Loop by Dick Scanlan and Sherie Rene Scott; Let Me Down Easy and Notes From the Field by Anna Deavere Smith; Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo; Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein; Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl; The Little Dog Laughed by Douglas Carter Beane; Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin; Jitney by August Wilson; Crowns by Regina Taylor; Saturday Night by Stephen Sondheim; Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo’s Greatest Hits by Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan; Coastal Disturbances by Tina Howe; A Soldier’s Play by Charles Fuller; The Good Times Are Killing Me by Lynda Barry; and Tiny Alice and Peter and Jerry by Edward Albee.

The company’s more than 170 citations include the 2022 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for Take Me Out, as well as Best Featured Actor in a Play for Jesse Tyler Ferguson; six 2017 Tony Awards for Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical; Best Lead Actor in a Musical, Ben Platt; Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Bay Jones; Best Book of a Musical; Best Original Score; Best Orchestrations); the 2009 Tony Awards for Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Alice Ripley, Next to Normal), Best Score (Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal), and Best Orchestrations (Tom Kitt and Michael Starobin, Next to Normal); the 2007 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Julie White, The Little Dog Laughed); the 2005 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical (Rachel Sheinkin, …Spelling Bee) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Dan Fogler, …Spelling Bee); the 2002 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play (Mary Zimmerman for Metamorphoses); the 2002 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work, 29 Obie Awards, 11 Outer Critics Circle Awards, four Clarence Derwent Awards, 20 Drama Desk Awards, 11 Theatre World Awards, one Dorothy Louden Award, 20 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama Critics Circle Award and 23 AUDELCO Awards.

In 1999, Second Stage Theater opened The Tony Kiser Theater, its state-of-the-art, 296-seat theater, designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2002, Second Stage launched “Second Stage Theater Uptown” to showcase the work of up-and-coming artists at the 99-seat McGinn/Cazale Theater. The Theater supports artists through several programs that include residencies, fellowships and commissions, and engages students and community members through education and outreach programs.

In 2018, Second Stage began producing at its 581 seat Broadway home, The Hayes Theater. Originally named “The Little Theater” and built in 1912, the city landmark has been remodeled by David Rockwell of Rockwell Group.

