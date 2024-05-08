Margo Martindale, Jay Armstrong Johnson and More Will Lead Industry Reading of THE CANNIBALS OF MCGOWER COUNTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An industry reading of a new play, The Cannibals of McGower County, by Drew Larimore (Upstate, Smithtown, The New Peggy) will be given May 22nd at 2:30 PM at Pearl Studios.

Jen Wineman is directing the new work.

The cast includes Emmy-winner Margo Martindale (The Americans, The Watcher, Mrs. America, August: Osage County), Constance Shulman (The Best We Could Do, The Rose Tattoo, Orange is the New Black) 2024 Outer Critics Circle Nominee Gus Birney (Our Class, Shining Vale, Three Birthdays), and Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade, Hands on a Hard Body). Jen Wineman (FIVE, DOGMAN: The Musical) is directing.

Set in the heart of West Texas, the play centers around Lindalyn and Viola who make their living raiding abandoned restaurants to find objects to sell on Facebook Marketplace. Their routine is interrupted when Lindalyn unexpectedly encounters her estranged daughter, Sarah Nell, after a deadly confrontation with the town's out-of-town prospective buyer. Blue collar rage, the vanishing middle-class, and deep-rooted family trauma collide in this small-town carnage.

The Cannibals of McGower County has been workshopped at Asolo Rep, Denizen Theatre, and has been a finalist for the O'Neill Center Playwrights Conference.

This industry reading was made possible thanks to underwriter, Janet Hinkle.

For more information and to request access to the reading, please contact Larimore's agent, Mark Orsini, morsini@bretadamsltd.net.