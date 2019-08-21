Marcus Paul James Comes to Rockwood Music Hall

Marcus Paul James (Ain't Too Proud, Miss You Like Hell, Motown, RENT) is saying goodbye to the summer with a jam session at Rockwood Music Hall. Join some of the most fabulous talent on Broadway and beyond on 8/26 at 7PM Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2. Come out for a night full of your favorite tunes plus some fresh original music that is sure to make you want to get up and dance! Tickets are available right now! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marcus-paul-james-tickets-65473560181

Monday August 26th, Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 196 Allen Street, Tickets $10 in advance.

Marcus Paul James, Actor, Singer/Songwriter - Currently starring in the Tony Award winning Broadways hit Ain't Too Proud: the life and times of the Temptations , "Miss You Like Hell", Broadways' "MOTOWN: The Musical", Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning "In The Heights", and Jonathan Larson's Tony award-winning "RENT". TV/Film include Collateral Beauty, RENT: Filmed Live, The WIZ Live, and this winter's The Greatest Showman. A native New Yorker with albums available on Itunes and CDBaby, including his newest EP "Paper Hearts". For more info visit marcuspauljames.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You