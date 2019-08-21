Marcus Paul James Comes to Rockwood Music Hall

Aug. 21, 2019  

Marcus Paul James Comes to Rockwood Music Hall

Marcus Paul James (Ain't Too Proud, Miss You Like Hell, Motown, RENT) is saying goodbye to the summer with a jam session at Rockwood Music Hall. Join some of the most fabulous talent on Broadway and beyond on 8/26 at 7PM Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2. Come out for a night full of your favorite tunes plus some fresh original music that is sure to make you want to get up and dance! Tickets are available right now! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marcus-paul-james-tickets-65473560181

Monday August 26th, Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 196 Allen Street, Tickets $10 in advance.

Marcus Paul James, Actor, Singer/Songwriter - Currently starring in the Tony Award winning Broadways hit Ain't Too Proud: the life and times of the Temptations , "Miss You Like Hell", Broadways' "MOTOWN: The Musical", Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning "In The Heights", and Jonathan Larson's Tony award-winning "RENT". TV/Film include Collateral Beauty, RENT: Filmed Live, The WIZ Live, and this winter's The Greatest Showman. A native New Yorker with albums available on Itunes and CDBaby, including his newest EP "Paper Hearts". For more info visit marcuspauljames.com



