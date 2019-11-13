Mannes School Of Music Announces The Appointment Of Ian Rosenbaum To Faculty

The New School announced today that acclaimed percussionist, Ian Rosenbaum, has joined the faculty of Mannes School of Music.

Praised for his "spectacular performances" (Wall Street Journal), and his "unfailing virtuosity" (Chicago Tribune), percussionist Ian David Rosenbaum has developed a musical breadth far beyond his years.

At Mannes, Rosenbaum serves on the major lesson faculty in the Percussion Department, chaired by Maya Gunji. He will also collaborate with students and faculty across the college in a wide range of special projects, productions, and courses.

"I have long been inspired by the focus Mannes places on preparing musicians for a career in this rapidly shifting field, and it is an honor to join the faculty," said Rosenbaum. "I look forward to sharing what I can with my students, as well as learning from and collaborating with my colleagues."

As a passionate advocate for contemporary music, Rosenbaum has premiered over 100 new chamber and solo works. He has collaborated with and championed the music of established and emerging composers alike, from Andy Akiho, Christopher Cerrone, and Amy Beth Kirsten to John Luther Adams, George Crumb, and Paola Prestini. In 2017, Rosenbaum released his first full-length solo album, Memory Palace, on NS Tracks. It features five of his commissions as well as collaborations with Brooklyn Rider and flutist Gina Izzo. He is featured on Andy Akiho's 2018 album The War Below alongside The Knights and pianist Vicky Chow, and will release an album with Andy Akiho and the Dover Quartet in 2020. He has appeared at the Bay Chamber, Bridgehampton, Chamber Music Northwest, Edinburgh Fringe, Lake Champlain, Music@Menlo, Norfolk, and Yellow Barn festivals, and has collaborated with the Dover Quartet, Brooklyn Rider, cellist Jeffrey Zeigler, and violinist Kristin Lee. In 2012 Rosenbaum joined the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's Bowers Program (formerly CMS Two) program as only the second percussionist they have selected in their history.

Highlights of the 2019-2020 season include the world premiere of Seven Pillars, an evening-length multidisciplinary work by Andy Akiho with Sandbox Percussion at the Mondavi Center, a performance of Karlheinz Stockhausen's Kontakte at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, a series of performances with pianist Michael Brown and cellist Nick Cannellakis, and debuts at the Moab Music Festival, Rockport Music, and Dumbarton Oaks. Rosenbaum is a member of Sandbox Percussion, the Percussion Collective, the Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble, and HOWL. He has recorded for the Bridge, Innova, Naxos, and Starkland labels.

Founded in 1916 by America's first great violin recitalist and noted educator, David Mannes, Mannes School of Music is a standard-bearer for innovative artistry, dedicated to developing citizen artists who seek to make the world a better and more beautiful place. Through its undergraduate, graduate, and professional studies programs, Mannes offers a curriculum as imaginative as it is rigorous, taught by a world-class faculty and visiting artists. Distinguished Mannes alumni include the 20th century songwriting legend Burt Bacharach, the great pianists Richard Goode, Marray Perahia, and Bill Evans, acclaimed conductors Semyon Bychkov, Myung-Whun Chung, Joann Falleta, and Julias Rudel, beloved mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade, as well as the great opera stars of today, Yonghoon Lee, Danielle De Niese, and Nadine Sierra.

Founded in 1919, The New School was established to advance academic freedom, tolerance, and experimentation. A century later, The New School remains at the forefront of innovation in higher education, inspiring more than 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students to challenge the status quo in design and the social sciences, liberal arts, management, the arts, and media. The university welcomes thousands of adult learners annually for continuing education courses and public programs that encourage open discourse and social engagement. Through our online learning portals, research institutes, and international partnerships, The New School maintains a global presence.





