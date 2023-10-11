Manhattan Theatre Club's POOR YELLA REDNECKS Begins Previews Tonight

Manhattan Theatre Club will present a series of events and Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) Affinity Night post-show talkbacks.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Manhattan Theatre Club will present the New York Premiere of Poor Yella Rednecks, written by Qui Nguyen (Vietgone, Raya and The Last Dragon) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone, Golden Shield), which begins preview performances tonight at New York City Center – Stage I (131 West 55th Street). Opening night is set for Wednesday, November 1.

Manhattan Theatre Club will present a series of events and Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) Affinity Night post-show talkbacks:

·      On Monday, October 16, The Asia Society will screen The Family Vietgone, an autobiographical documentary by Poor Yella Rednecks playwright Qui Nguyen. A talkback featuring Nguyen and Duke Dang (Executive Director, Works and Process) will follow the 50-minute film. Tickets are available at asiasociety.org.

·      On Friday, October 20, join us after the 8:00pm show for a talkback with Katie Đỗ (actor, playwright, screenwriter) and Tracey Nguyễn Mang (founder, Vietnamese Boat People podcast/nonprofit).

On Friday, October 27, join us after the 8:00pm show for a talkback examining the birth of hip hop and the last years of the Vietnam War, both coinciding with the early 1970s. Panelists include Tony Bui (film director and screenwriter, Three Seasons and Green Dragon) and Rohan Zhou-Lee (writer, dancer, community organizer, Blasian March).
 

The cast of Poor Yella Rednecks features Jon Hoche (Vietgone, Life of Pi), Ben Levin (Vietgone, “Kung Fu”), Samantha Quan (Vietgone), Jon Norman Schneider (The Coast Starlight), Maureen Sebastian (The Best We Could: A Family Tragedy), and Paco Tolson (Vietgone).

The creative team for Poor Yella Rednecks includes Tim Mackabee (Scenic Design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (Costume Design), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting Design), Shane Rettig (Original Music & Sound Design), Jared Mezzocchi (Projection Design), David Valentine (Puppet Design), Kenny Seymour (Arrangements), William Carlos Angulo (Choreography), Cynthia Meng (Music Direction), Kelly Gillespie (Casting), and Alyssa K. Howard (Production Stage Manager).

Qui Nguyen, the wildly inventive playwright (and screenwriter for Marvel and Disney) known for his use of pop culture, pop music and puppetry, reunites with his frequent director, May Adrales, for this funny, sexy and brash new play. A young Vietnamese family attempts to put down roots in Arkansas, a place as different from home as it gets. A mom and dad balance big hopes and low-wage jobs, as old flings threaten to pull them apart. It all makes for a bumpy road to the American dream. From the world of Nguyen's Vietgone, with its comic book and action movie influences, comes a play that melds a deeply personal story with the playwright's trademark, killer humor. The New York Times hails the writer's work as “culturally savvy comedy,” and this production shows you why.

Poor Yella Rednecks was co-commissioned by South Coast Repertory and Manhattan Theatre Club and developed by South Coast Repertory as a part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival. This play is a recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award. Support for MTC's production of Poor Yella Rednecks is provided by the Howard Gilman Foundation and Laurents/Hatcher Foundation. Developed in part in Center Theatre Group's Writer's Workshop.

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow's 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB. Meadow was recently joined at the helm of MTC by Executive Director Chris Jennings, who succeeded Executive Producer Barry Grove. MTC's mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented since, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most exciting new as well as accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important part of our work.

Over five decades, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway showcase into one of the country's most prestigious and award-winning theatre companies, creating approximately 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. Our productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. Our Broadway home is the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and Off-Broadway at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity, 




