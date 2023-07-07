Mandy Patinkin, Bebe Neuwirth, Laurie Metcalf, and More Among 2023 Theater Hall Of Fame Inductees

The American Theater Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 Inductees. The inductees include actors Mandy Patinkin, Bebe Neuwirth, Judd Hirsch, and Laurie Metcalf; director JoAnne Akalaitis; librettist John Weidman; composer Maury Yeston; and, posthumously, playwright Amiri Baraka.

The 2023 Induction Ceremony will be presented Monday evening, November 6 in the North Rotunda of the Gershwin Theater. Five-time Tony Award recipient Susan Stroman will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies.

Founded in 1970 by James M. Nederlander, Earl Blackwell, Gerald Oestreicher, the American Theater Hall of Fame annually salutes lifetime achievement in the theater. 250 ballots with 10 categories are mailed every spring across the United States to the members of the American Theater Critics Association and past inductees.