Mandy Gonzalez Finishes Final Chemo Treatment, Expresses Gratitude in a Tweet

Mandy Gonzalez has shared in a heartfelt tweet that she has finished her final chemo treatment. She expressed gratitude and thanked her family - stating that her husband could not be with her for the final treatment due to the pandemic.

Today's my last chemo treatment. I made it. The vision I had for this last treatment would be standing with my husband #douglasmelini. Because of the pandemic that's not possible, but that's ok. He's with me in my ❤️. From the cancer diagnosis to now he's been by my side. pic.twitter.com/OfsHTfGEj6 - Mandy Gonzalez (@_mandygonzalez) April 13, 2020

Mandy Gonzalez is a Drama Desk and OBIE Award-winning actress. She is best known for her emotional portrayal of Nina Rosario in the original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning hit musical In the Heights, she also starred as Elphaba in Wicked (Broadway). TV/Film: "Madam Secretary," "Quantico," "Doubt," "The Good Wife," "White Collar," Viral, After, Man on a Ledge, and Across the Universe. Broadway: AIDA, Lennon, Dance of the Vampires. Mandy has performed with prestigious symphonies across the country and around the world.





