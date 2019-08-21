Major Attaway and Clinton Greenspan Join Broadway Company of ALADDIN; Plus New Tour Casting Announced!

Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical, will welcome new stars to both the Broadway and North American tour casts.

On Broadway, Clinton Greenspan will take over the title role, while Major Attaway returns to the role of Genie, a part he previously held on Broadway from February 2016 - February 2019. Both Greenspan and Attaway join the Broadway cast directly from playing their respective roles on the North American tour.

Greenspan, who is making his Broadway debut, will play his first performance on Friday, September 13. Attaway's first performance will be Monday, September 23. Michael James Scott, the current Genie, will play his final performance on Sunday, September 22.

Greenspan is an original Aladdin North American tour cast member, starting in the ensemble before assuming the title role, and has previously been seen on stage in productions of Romeo & Juliet, Dreamgirls, Fiddler on the Roof and the North American tour of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Attaway has appeared in productions of Hot Mikado, Hands on a Hardbody, Little Shop of Horrors and Ain't Misbehavin'.

The Broadway company also stars Arielle Jacobs (In the Heights, Wicked) as Jasmine, and Tony Award nominee Jonathan Freeman (Mary Poppins, The Producers, She Loves Me) as Jafar, bringing to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film. The show also features Brian Gonzales, Mike Longo and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin's sidekicks Babkak, Kassim and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, Dennis Stowe and Deonté L. Warren stand by for several principals.

On tour, Jonah Hoʻokano will star in the title role, succeeding Greenspan, while Korie Lee Blossey will replace Attaway in the role of Genie.

Hoʻokano and Blossey begin performances as Aladdin and Genie, respectively, on September 10 in Charlotte, NC, where the tour will begin a limited three-week engagement at The Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.

Hoʻokano's recent stage credits include SideShow, Rent and Carrie: The Killer Musical Experience.

Blossey, the original Standby Genie and Sultan on the Aladdin North American tour, has previously been seen on stage in productions of Tarzan, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tempest and Little Shop of Horrors.

Jonah Hoʻokano (Aladdin). Regional: SideShow ('Fakir', 3D Theatricals), Rent ('Roger', Plan-B Ent.), Carrie: The Killer Musical Experience ('Swing', LA Production).

Korie Lee Blossey (Genie). National Tour Debut! Favorite credits include Tarzan (Kerchak), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Oberon), The Tempest (Caliban) and Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey II).

Hoʻokano will reunite with Kaena Kekoa (Jasmine), with whom he previously performed in their native Hawaii. The North American tour company also stars Jonathan Weir (Jafar), Reggie De Leon (Iago), Jerald Vincent (Sultan), Zach Bencal (Babkak), Ben Chavez (Omar), Colt Prattes (Kassim), Jeremy Gaston (Standby Genie), Adam Stevenson (Standby Jafar & Sultan) and Frank Viveros (Standby Genie & Babkak).

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records; worldwide it has welcomed more than 10 million people and grossed over $1 billion. Its global footprint includes productions in Tokyo, Germany, London, Singapore and on tour across North America.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.





