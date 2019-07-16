Main Stage Live Presents A CURIOUS THINGÂ By Jeremy O'Brian

The American Academy of Dramatic Arts /Main Stage Live is thrilled to announce the workshop production of a curious thing; or superheroes k'ain't fly, written by Jeremy O'Brian and directed by Nigel Semaj B.

About a curious thing; or superheroes k'ain't fly:

Somewhere in Middle America, a neighborhood kid has committed suicide. Somewhere in Middle America, a black gay couple is feeling the reality of black boys who commit suicide. Somewhere in Middle America, some brother is taunting his little brother about the color pink and adamant that superheroes don't fly. Nowhere in America is any of this okay, and tonight, Fruity and Flat will face the curious nature of all of these things. Content Warning: Play contains themes and discussions regarding adolescent suicide.

Main Stage Live is an innovative program which connects Academy students and alumni with leading playwrights, directors and established industry professionals to explore original works through script development and workshops. Past Main Stage Live productions have been led by Douglas Carter Beane, Neil LaBute and John Cariani.



All Performances Are Complimentary. Seating Is Limited, So Reserve Your Seat Soon. Rsvp For The Event At Www.aada.edu/main-stage-live





