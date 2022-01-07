Magical and Meaningful Activities for the New Year Announced at Staten Island Children's Museum 

The Staten Island Children's Museum is bringing magic, amazement and insight to 2022 with three different craft activities, a jaw-dropping bubble show, a musical and informative commemoration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, an inspired performance for Lunar New Year and more.

The Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays and will also be open on Monday, January 17 for Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Birthday and Tuesday, February 1 for Lunar New Year.

Visitors to the Walk in! Workshop will be making keepsake boxes that can be used to store New Year's resolutions. On Saturday, January 8, Makerspace NYC will guide participants in making snowflake magic wands to grant wishes and turn parents into animals throughout the day. In honor of Lunar New Year, visitors will be making paper dragons on the last two weekends of the month: January 22-23 and 29-30.

Saturday, January 15 at 4:00 pm, children will be excited to see Casey Carle's funny and informative Bubble Mania. Visitors will learn how bubbles form, why they are spherical, how to make a cube bubble and the science of bubble bursting all while watching sculptures being created out of bubbles.

ShopRite Kidz Cook with Ms. Becky will be all about healthy treats on Sunday, January 16 in hands-on cooking workshops throughout the day.

To commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Birthday on Monday, January 17, choreographer Walter Rutledge and song stylist and pianist Jeanine Odom will share civil rights era songs and stories honoring Dr. King throughout the day. Visitors will gain an understanding of the civil rights movement through the music that motivated and encouraged Dr. King and his followers.

On Saturday, January 29 at 4:00 pm. The New York Chinese Cultural Center will perform a kung fu demonstration and some beloved Chinese folk-dances in honor of Lunar New Year.



Staten Island Children's Museum is open Saturday and Sunday and many school holidays for two sessions 10:00 am to 1:00 pm & 2:00 to 5:00 pm. All visitors aged 5 and up must show proof of vaccination and all visitors aged 2 and up must wear masks. Visitors are encouraged to check the website for updates to hours and health policies before arriving and to book tickets in advance to ensure entry. Tickets are available at https://sichildrensmuseum.org/tickets.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For more information call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.