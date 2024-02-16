Madonna's EVITA Film Costumes & More Up For Auction

You can be "Rainbow High" like Madonna in the Evita film – if you have £60,000 to spare.

Some of the superstar's costumes and accessories from Evita are being auctioned off in London, along with other artifacts from the film adaptation.

Kerry Taylor Auctions' "Lights, Camera, Auction" sale is taking place on March 5 in London. Hosted by Cosprop, the proceeds will benefit John Bright's charity, the Bright Foundation, the Guardian reports.

One of the highest-priced items offered is a 1950s Christian Dior taffeta ball gown, worn by Madonna while attending the opera towards the end of the film, when Eva collapses during the "Rainbow Tour." The dress could be sold between £40,000 and £60,000. The pink satin evening coat that Madonna wore over the gown in the same scene is also available, between £2,000 and £3,000.

The floral ball gown that Madonna held during "Rainbow High" is also available. Donated by costume designer Penny Rose, the dress was given to CosProp as compensation for the use of the Christian Dior taffeta ball gown, since Madonna allegedly refused to wear a copy. Other items from the number are available, including Madonna's Trifari brooch and earrings and a brown crocodile handbag.

Tim Rice's handwritten lyrics for "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" could fetch £400 - £600. Lyrics by Sir Tim Rice for Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, a Trifari brooch and earrings, and a blue and purple silk dress, are also being sold.

The costume that Madonna wore in the beginning of the film as an aspiring actress is also listed. The costume piece is estimated to bring in between £2,000 and £3,000.

Also being auctioned off is Julie Andrews' costume as Victoria Grant in the Victor/Victoria film. The 1920s-style outfit is estimated to be sold between £2,000 - £3,000.

Watch Madonna in a scene from Evita here: