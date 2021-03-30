MYSTIC PIZZA Musical Will Premiere at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse This Summer

Mystic Pizza is coming to the stage! Lively McCabe Entertainment Executive Producer Michael Barra, and Ogunquit Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Bradford T. Kenney have partnered to present the initial production of the new musical stage adaptation of the 1988 Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) motion picture MYSTIC PIZZA, with story and characters by Amy Holden Jones, this summer at the Playhouse in Ogunquit, Maine. With a book by Sandy Rustin (Clue), Arrangements and Orchestrations by Carmel Dean (American Idiot), MYSTIC PIZZA will be directed by Casey Hushion (Clue).

MYSTIC PIZZA, the 1988 MGM cult classic romantic comedy that launched the careers of Julia Roberts and Matt Damon, follows the coming of age of three young women working as waitresses at a local pizza parlor in Mystic, Connecticut. Struggling within a local class structure that segregates the immigrant working class from the country club set, the women strive to define themselves beyond the shadow of their families and the men who pursue them.

The score also includes many other hit songs from the late 1980s and early 1990s, including from artists such as John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Robert Palmer, Berlin, Van Morrison, The Supremes/Phil Collins, Kim Wilde, Mike and the Mechanics, Fine Young Cannibals, Tiffany, Cyndi Lauper, Bryan Adams, and Starship. Production dates along with the cast and remainder of the creative team will be announced shortly, as will a ticket on sale date. MYSTIC PIZZA will be published and licensed by Concord Theatricals.

"We're so happy to be partnering with Brad and his entire team at Ogunquit Playhouse," says Lively McCabe Entertainment's Executive Producer Michael Barra. "They've been involved from the very beginning, and have been incredibly accommodating during our modified development process this past year, and we can't wait to welcome audiences to see the show later this Summer."

"There's nothing more inspiring than the collaborative energy of creative a show from the ground up," says Executive Artistic Director Bradford T. Kenney. "Ogunquit Playhouse's commitment to cultivating new works and continuing to feed the thriving art form of musical theatre is a critical aspect of our mission. The opportunity to work with MGM, Amy, Casey, Sandy, and Carmel has truly been a gift and speaks to the power and enduring spirit of the creative process, even in the most challenging circumstances. I can't think of a more compelling way to honor and thank the love, support, and generosity of Ogunquit audiences than by bringing MYSTIC PIZZA to life on stage after a year of theatrical silence."