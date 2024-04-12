MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 80TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT Album Will Be Released Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 42-track live recording of My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert will be released on double CD and digital platforms worldwide on Friday, May 31 from Concord Theatricals Recordings.

The star-studded new album is now available to preorder on CD HERE.

Celebrating the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the album features iconic songs from The Sound of Music, South Pacific, Oklahoma! and more, recorded live by stars of the stage and screen at the landmark December 2023 event in London.

In tandem with the album release, a condensed version of the filmed concert will premiere on PBS as a part of their “Great Performances” programming on May 31. Learn more HERE.

The concert was headlined by recent R&H leading lady Joanna Ampil (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific); two-time Olivier Award® winner Michael Ball; television, film and stage actor Daniel Dae Kim; four-time Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman; Emmy®, two-time GRAMMY® and six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald; Olivier Award® nominee Julian Ovenden; West End sensation Lucy St. Louis; Tony Award® winner Aaron Tveit; two-time Olivier Award® nominee Marisha Wallace; and two-time Tony®, two-time Golden Globe® and Emmy Award® nominee Patrick Wilson. Also featured are Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas, Jonny Labey, and Jordan Shaw, among others.

The performance featured the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by music supervisor Simon Lee, with stage direction by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli and associate choreography by Simon Hardwick.

“This was one of the best concerts I’ve ever seen,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord and GRAMMY®-winning producer. “I’d feel that way even if we had nothing to do with it – the talent on stage was truly extraordinary. I’m so happy that everyone will be able to experience it.”

The live concert recording of My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert was produced by Flahaven and co-produced by Rob Bagshaw and Austin Shaw. The album was recorded by Tim Clark, edited and mixed by Ian Kagey, and mastered by Oscar Zambrano, assisted by Piotr Garbaczonek. The album packaging was designed by Derek Bishopwith original program design by ConcepTonic LTD.

The concert was recorded on Tuesday, December 12 at London’s newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the same venue that premiered the original West End productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific and The King and I. The event was produced by Concord Originals, Concord Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Live/JAS Theatricals, Bagshaw and Shaw.

Album Track List:

1. Overture from Oklahoma! – Rodgers & Hammerstein Orchestra

2. Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’ – Patrick Wilson

3. My Favorite Things – Audra McDonald

4. The Surrey with the Fringe on Top – Patrick Wilson

5. I Cain’t Say No – Marsha Wallace

6. Out of My Dreams – Lily Kerhoas

7. Mister Snow – Audra McDonald

8. June is Bustin’ Out All Over – Anna-Jane Casey and Ensemble

9. What’s the Use of Wond’rin’? – Lily Kerhoas

10. Soliloquy – Aaron Tveit

11. It Might as Well Be Spring – Lucy St. Louis

12. Love, Look Away – Joanna Ampil

13. The Gentleman is a Dope – Marisha Wallace

14. No Other Love – Jordan Shaw

15. Something Wonderful – Joanna Ampil

16. You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught – Aaron Tveit

17. Younger Than Springtime – Aaron Tveit

18. I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair – Marisha Wallace and Ensemble

19. A Wonderful Guy – Lucy St. Louis

20. This Nearly Was Mine – Julian Ovenden

21. You’ll Never Walk Alone – Michael Ball

22. Entr’acte from South Pacific – Rodgers & Hammerstein Orchestra

23. There Is Nothin’ Like A Dame – Jordan Shaw and Ensemble

24. I Have Dreamed / We Kiss In A Shadow – Joanna Ampil

25. A Puzzlement – Daniel Dae Kim

26. Hello, Young Lovers – Maria Friedman

27. Shall We Dance? – Maria Friedman and Daniel Dae Kim

28. If I Loved You – Lily Kerhoas and Patrick Wilson

29. In My Own Little Corner – Joanna Ampil

30. Ten Minutes Ago – Aaron Tveit

31. Impossible / It’s Possible – Anna-Jane Casey and Marisha Wallace

32. All At Once You Love Her – Julien Ovenden

33. Kansas City – Jonny Labey and Ensemble

34. Some Enchanted Evening – Michael Ball

35. The Sound of Music – Lucy St. Louis

36. Do-Re-Mi – Ensemble

37. The Lonely Goatherd – Anna-Jane Casey

38. Something Good – Maria Friedman

39. Edelweiss – Ensemble

40. Climb Ev’ry Mountain – Audra McDonald

41. Oklahoma – Rodgers & Hammerstein Orchestra

42. Carousel Waltz – Rodgers & Hammerstein Orchestra