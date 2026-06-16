MUSIC FOR 18 MUSICIANS: STAGED VARIATIONS to Make Debut at Park Avenue Armory

This October, visionary director and conductor Alan Pierson celebrates Steve Reich's minimalist masterpiece Music for 18 Musicians with a new staging that transforms the work into a transcendent durational experience at Park Avenue Armory. Performed in three continuous cycles over three-and-a-half hours, Music for 18 Musicians: Staged Variations commemorates the composition's 50th anniversary and the trailblazing composer's 90th birthday.

The piece is performed by an intergenerational group of musicians—including members of the original Steve Reich Ensemble, reuniting for the first time in over a decade; Pierson's new-music ensemble Alarm Will Sound; students from the Manhattan School of Music; and Caroline Shaw, who will debut a newly commissioned composition created specially for the Armory. Music for 18 Musicians: Staged Variations runs at the Armory October 14 through 18, 2026.

“Throughout its history as an arts organization, the Armory has been a home for spatial stagings of important compositions by boundary-pushing composers, including Karlheinz Stockhausen, Georg Friedrich Haas, and now—thanks to Alan Pierson's ambitious vision—Steve Reich. At this moment of reflection on the profound impact of Reich and Music for 18 Musicians on the cultural landscape, audiences have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience this work as it has never been performed before,” said Rebecca Robertson, Adam R. Flatto Founding President and Executive Producer of Park Avenue Armory.

“Few artists have shaped the landscape of contemporary music as profoundly as Steve Reich,” added Deborah Warner, Anita K. Hersh Artistic Director of Park Avenue Armory. “For this riveting Drill Hall experience, visionary director Alan Pierson reimagines Reich's seminal composition as a large-scale activation in which audiences not only hear the music, but see its inner workings and feel it in a communal celebration.”

A pioneer of contemporary process-based composition, Pulitzer Prize- and Grammy Award-winning composer Steve Reich is regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 21st century, with his innovative musical techniques inspiring artists across genres and throughout generations. One of his best-known compositions is Music for 18 Musicians (1976), a landmark minimalist work based on a cycle of 11 chords that blend into each other in succession, creating meditative, tonal patterns. The composition's infinite, looping nature—with the end of the piece circling back to its beginning—inspired Pierson to stage a continuous, live experience to unfold at the Armory.

Music for 18 Musicians: Staged Variations is the realization of this vision, expanding the original work into a durational, immersive musical experience. In each performance, Music for 18 Musicians is played three times in continuous succession: first by members of the original Steve Reich Ensemble, followed by the next generation of musicians from the Manhattan School of Music, and closing with exhilarating new-music ensemble Alarm Will Sound. Additional guest artists also perform, including composer and pianist Timo Andres and Grammy award-winning composer, violinist, and vocalist Caroline Shaw, who is debuting a commissioned vocal and viola piece as a transitional moment between the first two cycles of music.

As the performance progresses, musicians encircle and move throughout the audience, with each cycle featuring its own unique staging and energy to offer new interpretations of the same music. Dynamic lighting design by Urs Schönebaum shifts throughout the performance, further modulating the experience and amplifying its ritualistic effect. Each element combines to create a communal event that brings musicians and audiences together to delight in this timeless masterwork.

“No music has touched and affected me as deeply as Music for 18 Musicians. Through all my musical journeys, I see its impact again and again,” said Alan Pierson. “Staged Variations celebrates the 50 years of ever-expanding community that the piece has created, and realizes it in a way I've always dreamed of: putting the listener at the center of an ecstatic performance ritual, which reveals the piece's inner workings, and plumbs it for its infinite emotional possibilities.”

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