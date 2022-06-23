MTI Acquires TREVOR Rights Ahead of Disney+ Film Release

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced the acquisition of TREVOR.

With book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis, the musical TREVOR is based on the 1995 Academy Award winning short film of the same name which was directed by Peggy Rajski, produced by Randy Stone and Peggy Rajski and had an original screenplay by Celeste Lecesne.

It's 1981 in America, and Trevor Nelson is busy navigating adolescence in suburbia while dreaming of a life in show business. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him in the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. A deeply moving and funny story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance, Trevor: The Musical is about living your best life with a ton of passion... and a touch of pizzazz.

The musical had its world premiere at The Writers Theatre in Chicago and made its Off-Broadway debut last November.

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International stated, "We are thrilled to be able to offer Trevor to theaters and schools everywhere. Seeing the show in New York last year, it was clear that this was not only a funny and moving crowd-pleaser, but a show that actors would have a great time performing. Trevor delivers an important message of friendship, acceptance, and the need to be true to oneself in a lighthearted but meaningful way. There are countless Trevors - and audiences - who will love this incredible musical."

"Writing Trevor has been a labor of love. Equal parts deeply personal and inspiringly universal, it contains a message that is as urgent today as it was decades ago," said the show's authors Dan Collins and Julianne Wick Davis. "Over the course of our creative process, Trevor's story has continually pulled an incredibly passionate and talented community into its ever-expanding orbit. We are so thrilled to be adding MTI to that family in order to bring the story to wider audiences and further amplify Trevor's joyful voice and spirit!"

Filmed Version on Disney+

A filmed version of the critically acclaimed Off Broadway production Trevor: The Musical will debut exclusively on Disney+ Friday, June 24.

About the Trevor Project

In 1998, director Peggy Rajski brought fellow filmmakers Randy Stone and Celeste Lecesne together to found The Trevor Project, a 24/7 crisis and suicide prevention hotline for lesbian, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and bookwriters of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI has global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australia).