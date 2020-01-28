MTC Music Academy Announces 5 Week Vocal Masterclass with Special Guests And Personalized Rep

MTC Music Academy presents a 5 week Vocal Masterclass featuring intensive technique coaching with Founder and Voice Teacher, Tegan Miller, as well as expert input from rest of the creative team, Music Director, Assaf Gleizner (Office the Musical) and Rep Coach, Andre Catrini (Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit). The classes will also include handpicked, personalized audition material for each student and a showcase for two Casting Directors, Holly Buzcek (HDB Casting/Wojcik/Seay Casting) and Alison Franck (Franck Casting), as well as the creative team. In this showcase, actors will present their new material and receive live, constructive feedback.

The dates for the Masterclass are February 27th, March 5th, March 12th, March 19th, with the showcase on March 26th. All classes will be held at Sunlight Studios from 7-9pm. Showcase location will be determined at a later date. Price of the entire course is $500.

Please visit www.MTCMusicAcademy.com for more info and email us at Contact@mtcmusicacademy.com to sign up!

Meet the team:

Originally from Kentucky, Tegan Miller is a NYC-based voice teacher, conductor, music director, and performer. She believes with her whole being that music is for everyone and that everyone can sing. She also believes true artistry is found in strengthening your musicianship skills and refining your technique.

Tegan is the Assistant Conductor and a professional singer with the innovative chorus, Choral Chameleon ( www.choralchameleon.com ). Tegan's latest project is a ground-breaking partnership with Empire City Men's Chorus to create and conduct an LGBTQ+ Youth Chorus. Looking ahead to 2020, she is thrilled to be joining the award-winning Brooklyn Youth Chorus' Conducting roster. Her most unusual choral directing experience to date involved being one of 25 conductors of over 1000 voices in 'The Public Domain' project at The Lincoln Center in 2016.As a Music Director, she most recently directed the off-Broadway hit 'The Office - the Musical Parody'. Other favorite MD credits include 'Friends - the Musical Parody' (National Tour), '90210 the Musical' (off-broadway), 'If/Then' (High School Premier).

As a vocalist, Tegan is a multi-genre performer who has been fortunate enough to sing all over the world, from Carnegie Hall to the Vatican. Catch her as a quarter-finalist in the American Traditions Competition this February in Savannah, Georgia.

Tegan holds a degree in Music Education from the University of Kentucky and has studied Conducting and Ear Training at Juilliard School of Music and the European American Musical Alliance in Paris with Mark Shapiro and Dr. Kyle Blaha. She is currently getting her Masters in Choral Conducting at Simpson College.

Assaf Gleizner, Music Director

Born and raised in Israel, Grammy nominated Assaf Gleizner has been working as a composer, music director, orchestrator/arranger and pianist both in NYC and around the world for the past 15 years. He most recently opened his own production company, Arts for Immigrants, which allows opportunities for immigrant artists and sheds light on immigrant issues through art.

Most notable projects are:a?? a??Broadway: Stephen Schwartz 70th Birthday Concert (Hudson Theater) Featuring Ben Platt, Renee Fleming, Lindsey Mendez, & Andrew Lippa - Orchestrator, Arranger. Arts For Autism (Gershwin Theater) Featuring Kelly O'Hara, Julia Murney, & Christopher Jackson - Orchestrator, Arranger.

Off-Broadway: The Office The Musical (The Theater Center/National Tour) - Composer, Orchestrator. Friends the Musical Parody (St Luke's Theater/National Tour) - Composer, Orchestrator. 90210! The Musical (Theater 80/Broadway Chicago) - Composer, Orchestrator. Full House Musical Parody (Theater 80) - MD, Orchestrator. The Travels (NYMF) - MD, Orchestrator. International: The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchet (Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester, England) - Orchestratora?? a??

Regional: The Swingaroos (Florida Studio Theater) - Composer, MD. Cassandra (Proctor's Theater) - MD, Orchestrator.

Other: Move on: A Sondheim Adventure Jazz Album - Arranger and Co-Producer (Grammy Nominated). Show Choir! The Musical - Cast Recording Featuring Christiane Noll (NYC) Orchestrations. The Wolf (NC & NYC) - Orchestrator. You're the Pest: The Web Series (NYC) - Composer, Music Supervisor. Assaf is also a member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. www.artsforimmigrants.com

Andre Catrini, Rep Coach

Andre is a composer/lyricist, musical director and repertoire coach currently living on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. He is a member of the BMI-Lehman Engel Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop, an alumnus of the ASCAP Johnny Mercer Songwriter's Workshop (plus a proud ASCAP member) and a graduate of the College Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati (CCM).

Andre is the proud recipient of the 2014 ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter Award, given "in recognition for his outstanding talent as a musical theatre composer and lyricist," as well as a 2015 New Voices Project Merit Award. His musical The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit (book by Allan Knee) made its world premiere at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, England in 2019. His song, "My World," will appear on the new album, 16 Stories, featuring the Australian Discovery Orchestra, to be released in the spring of 2020.

Andre is presently at work writing the Music & Lyrics for several new musicals, including A Problem with the Pattersons with Laura Zlatos. Previous writing credits include: The Wolf (book by Joe Calarco), Other Women, and Whisper, Love. For more information, visit www.andrecatrini.com or on Instagram @andrecatrini

Holly Buzcek, Casting Director

Holly is a full time Casting Director at Wojcik/Seay Casting and with her own company, HDB Casting. National & International tours: Rent, Rock Of Ages, Something Rotten, Motown, Kinky Boots, Jekyll & Hyde, Dreamgirls, Annie,Wizard Of Oz, The Illusionists, Daniel Tiger, PJ Masks, Charlie Brown Christmas and more. Other Projects: 50 Shades, The Original Parody - off Broadway and Touring Companies, Church & State and Othello, The Remix- off Broadway, The John W. Engeman Theatre, Theatre Aspen, Theatre Raleigh, Tuacahn Performing Arts Center, Riverside Theatre, Arvada Center, The Independents for Fringe 2012 (winner Best-of-the Fest), iLLA, A Hip-Hop Musical, Deployed -The Musical, The Brain That Wouldn't Die - In 3D, The Groove Factory and Pirates of Finance for NYMF, and for Bard Summerscape festival, The Ballad of Rom and Julz and Bitter Sweet. Holly was the resident Casting Director for Musicals Tonight! And is currently the resident casting director for Vital Theatre Company, and Matt Murphy Productions. TV: The Hunt With John Walsh on CNN. Films: Naz & Maalik, Diva and Symposium. Web: Commercials for Intel and Lipton, plus others. www.hdbcasting.com www.wscasting.com

Alison Franck, Casting Director

Alison has been working in casting for 20 years, including her own company of Franck Casting. She has cast annual tours of the A Christmas Story, The Musical! and Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Big League Productions as well as an upcoming tour of An American in Paris and past tours of A Chorus Line, and Legally Blonde, Hello Dolly starring Sally Struthers, Guys and Dolls, Man of La Mancha, My Fair Lady, The Producers, Saturday Night Fever, Hair, Dreamgirls, Ain't Misbehavin' starring Ruben Studdard and Frenchie Davis, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The TV series Peter Rabbit and off-Broadway plays, It's Just Sex. & The Donkey Show (directed by Diane Paulus). Alison also worked in television casting of "Soul Man", starring Dan Aykroyd, "LateLine", starring Al Franken, "Talk to Me"starring Kyra Sedgewick, and pilots of "Freaks and Geeks", and "Madigan Men". Alison was the Resident Casting Director for Paper Mill Playhouse for 10 years, including the Broadway transfer of I'm Not Rappaport, starring Judd Hirsch and Ben Vereen, directed by Daniel Sullivan. www.franckcasting.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You