MST&DA Children's Theatre Spring Musical 2020 Goes Virtual

NY Main Street Theatre and Dance Alliance is reinventing their MST&DA Children's Theatre spring musical performance to adjust to the limitations that have been brought on by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

This program has been running for almost 40 years and is the largest performing arts educational program on Roosevelt Island. MST&DA will be presenting a virtual performance for the first time of their brand new MST&DA Children's Theatre Spring Musical, "The Wind in the Willows Movie Project". They are partnering with Park Boulevard Productions, a top notch production company that has worked on Broadway events and throughout NYC and LA.

This partnership is groundbreaking for MST&DA, as they find a way to provide performance opportunities for their nearly 60 young actors in the program enabling them to deliver a performance to their families, friends and community that make up their usual audience as well as making it available beyond the 99 seats of The Howe Theatre.

DATES:

Friday, May 29, 7pm: CAST 1

Saturday, May 30th, 7pm: CAST 2

Sunday, May 31st, 7pm: CAST 3

LOCATION: VIMEO

Follow MST&DA on facebook to find up to date information on the premiere of this special musical event! @mstda.org and on instagram @mstda_ri





