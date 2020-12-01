MSG Entertainment & Squarespace Partner On New Emerging Artist Performance Series

MSG Entertainment and Squarespace, the all-in-one website building platform, are proud to partner on a brand-new virtual performance series, "MSG Uncovered presented by Squarespace."

This exciting new streaming series will feature different emerging artists, all of whom are Squarespace users, each Friday for three weeks. The series will kick-off with singer-songwriter Maude Latour, followed by alternative pop R&B artist Adrian Daniel, and conclude with indie rock genre-benders The Shacks. Each stream will feature artist performances alongside interviews filmed at a studio in New York City without an audience and in accordance with state and local guidelines. Every week, the streams will also include an opportunity to directly support one of two charities making a difference in the tri-state area, Art Start and the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

The three-week series will air at noon EST on December 4, 11 and 18 via Madison Square Garden's Facebook, YouTube and Instagram and Squarespace's Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. The performances will remain available for viewing on The Garden's and Squarespace's Facebook and YouTube pages following the initial stream.

"We're always looking for meaningful ways for artists to share their music with new and existing fans," said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Entertainment. "This partnership with Squarespace allows us to spotlight three incredible New York-based artists, while also helping to support two charities that are making a big difference for young people and the arts community. I look forward to following these talented performers' careers and, one day, seeing them perform at The World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden."

MSG Entertainment and Squarespace are committed to making a difference in the community and understand the importance of keeping young people engaged with music and the arts. Viewers will have the opportunity to support two NYC-based charities throughout "MSG Uncovered presented by Squarespace" via donations to Art Start during the streams on December 4 and 11 and to Garden of Dreams during the stream on December 18. As part of this partnership with Squarespace, MSG Entertainment will also make donations to both charities. Over the coming weeks, to support the next generation of musical artists, Maude Latour, Adrian Daniel and The Shacks are each participating in virtual mentoring sessions with young aspiring performers from Art Start and Garden of Dreams, during which the artists will share their experiences starting their careers.

"The Garden of Dreams Foundation was created to bring life changing opportunities to young people in need, and we're so grateful to MSG Entertainment and Squarespace for highlighting our work and helping to further our mission," said Kristine Burton, vice president, Garden of Dreams. "The funds raised through this series will support our young performers and provide them with the tools and experiences they need to follow their dreams. These young people are facing life-altering obstacles such as illness or financial challenges and performing is an important outlet for them during a critical time in their lives."

"We at Art Start are excited to partner with MSG Entertainment and Squarespace," said Mariama Noguera-Devers, deputy director, Art Start . "The fundraising efforts and mentorship sessions will greatly impact our New York City youth participants in our Creative Connections Program. Like MSG Entertainment and Squarespace, we believe in the importance of creating vital opportunities for up and coming artists to imagine, believe and explore."

For almost 30 years, Art Start has used the creative process to nurture the voices, hearts, and minds of historically marginalized youth, offering a space for them to imagine, believe, and represent their creative vision for their lives and communities. Through consistent workshops with long-term partners, including youth organizations, schools, alternative sentencing programs, and residences for youth and families experiencing homelessness, art becomes the starting point of a larger life process, and the start of larger conversations about the future of our communities. With the help of more than 12,000 volunteers and teaching artists, Art Start has brought the creative process to more than 25,000 New York City youth.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit charity that works in partnership with MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports and MSG Networks to provide young people in our communities with access to educational and skills opportunities; mentoring programs; and memorable experiences that enhance their lives, help shape their futures and create lasting joy. Since its inception in 2006, the Garden of Dreams Foundation has impacted more than 375,000 young people and their families.

"MSG Uncovered presented by Squarespace" is part of the ongoing partnership between Squarespace and the MSG companies -- MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports and MSG Networks. As part of becoming a Signature marketing partner in 2017, Squarespace was named the New York Knicks' first jersey sponsor. That same year, the New York Knicks and Squarespace also launched the first annual "Make It Awards," which has since provided 12 winning tri-state area entrepreneurs with the funds, exposure and guidance to take their businesses to the next level.

