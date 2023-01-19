Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MSG Entertainment Promotes Josephine Vaccarello To Executive Vice President, Live

Ms. Vaccarello previously served as Senior Vice President, MSG Live and Business Operations, where she played a critical role in overseeing strategy and business ops.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) today announced that Josephine Vaccarello, an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of entertainment industry experience, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Live. Ms. Vaccarello previously served as Senior Vice President, MSG Live and Business Operations, where she played a critical role in overseeing strategy and business operations that helped drive growth.

In this elevated role, Ms. Vaccarello will lead MSG Entertainment's live entertainment bookings business - which includes concerts, family shows, comedy, performing arts, venue tours, and special events - across all of the Company's performance venues. This portfolio includes New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. Additionally, Ms. Vaccarello will be responsible for booking concert residencies at MSG Sphere, the Company's newest venue which is scheduled to open in Las Vegas in the second half of this year. Ms. Vaccarello will focus on optimizing the use of MSG Entertainment's venues and developing strategies that maximize growth by introducing new signature events, conceptualizing artist residencies, and delivering unique experiences for artists and fans. She will report to James Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MSG Entertainment.

Mr. Dolan said: "Over her tenure at MSG Entertainment, Josephine has been instrumental in growing our live event business by pursuing innovative opportunities including multi-night bookings and unique residencies, and bringing unforgettable events featuring the world's biggest artists to our venues. In this new leadership role, I am confident she will continue to raise the bar within the live entertainment industry by leveraging her unparalleled relationships and expertise across our portfolio and in booking our newest venue - the state-of-the-art MSG Sphere."

Ms. Vaccarello said: "Throughout my 25 years at this Company, I've had unique opportunities to grow and evolve my career within the organization, and I'm honored to take on this elevated leadership role, particularly as MSG Entertainment expands its live entertainment business. We have a lot of big ideas for the future that will make an indelible mark on live entertainment and I'm looking forward to continuing to create iconic moments with artists for our fans in New York, Chicago and soon, Las Vegas."

Ms. Vaccarello's career with MSG Entertainment spans 25 years in roles of increasing responsibility. In her most recent leadership roles, Ms. Vaccarello was responsible for booking concerts, comedy, all family entertainment and theatrical properties, and special events, in addition to overseeing the Live division's business strategy. She has been instrumental in bringing some of the most important and impactful residencies and shows to MSG Entertainment's venues. This includes: Billy Joel's ongoing and unprecedented franchise run; the transformation of MSG into "Harry's House" for 15 nights of Harry Styles; Phish's annual New Year's Eve run and The Baker's Dozen residency; Tedeschi Trucks Band's multi-year, dual-city residency at The Beacon and The Chicago Theatre; Jerry Seinfeld's ongoing Beacon Theatre residency; and the annual Z100 Jingle Ball event; among many others.

Throughout her tenure as a leader at MSG Entertainment, the Company's venues have consistently ranked among the top venues in the world by industry-leading trade publications Billboard and Pollstar. According to Billboard's 2022 "Year In Touring," Madison Square Garden reset its own single-year record as the world's highest-grossing venue of all time, and the only venue to break more than $200 million in grosses in one year, generating $241.4 million over 124 shows and 1.8 million tickets sold during the publication's review period from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022.

Ms. Vaccarello began her career with the Company in 1998 as an administrative assistant. She is a graduate of SUNY, Albany with a bachelor's degree in communications.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, and delivers a wide range of live sports content and other programming through two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Hakkasan, Omnia, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, and Cathédrale. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.



