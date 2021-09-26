MOULIN ROUGE!'s Danny Burstein Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for MOULIN ROUGE!.

Burstein is a seven-time Tony Award nominee; for The Drowsy Chaperone (2006), South Pacific (2008), Follies (2012), Golden Boy (2013), Cabaret (2014), Fiddler on the Roof (2016), and Moulin Rouge! (2020). He has also won two Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, and received three Grammy Award nominations. Burstein's performance as Harold Zidler in the stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway earned him the 2020 Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance. His other Broadway credits include The Seagull (1992), Saint Joan (1993), and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (2010). Burstein's television work includes a feature-length episode of the BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous (2002) and a Staten Island father in the first season of Louie (2010). He appeared as different characters in six episodes of the original NBC drama series Law & Order (1995-2015), and also recurred as Lolly Steinman on the HBO series Boardwalk Empire (2010-11). Burstein currently recurs as D.A. Lewis Cormier on the series Evil. His film appearances include Transamerica (2005), Deception (2008), The Family Fang (2015), and Indignation (2016).

Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.